Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson Reunite and Get Playful at Halloween Party

Sex scandal? What sex scandal? It's another reunion for Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson!

The Bachelor in Paradise alumni reunited at Maxim's annual Halloween party on Sunday.

"Fembot - Biker Boy take Halloween," Olympios posted on Instagram.

"This fembot captured me tonight!" he wrote.

The two posed for photos and goofed around on the blue carpet, with Jackson lifting Olympios up playfully.

See pics of them and other celebs in their Halloween 2017 costumes.

DeMario Jackson, Corinne Olympios, Halloween

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson

The two get playful at the Maxim Halloween party.

DeMario Jackson, Corinne Olympios, Halloween

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson

"Fembot - Biker Boy take Halloween," Olympios posted on Instagram.

Jason Derulo, Halloween

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for MAXIM

Jason Derulo

The singer performs as Game of Thrones' Night King.

Tara Reid, Halloween

Maury Phillips/Getty Images

Tara Reid

The actress showcases a shredded look.

Chase McNary, Robby Hayes, DeMario Jackson, Halloween

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for MAXIM

Chase McNary, Robby Hayes and DeMario Jackson

Bachlor Nation represent!

Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Peta Murgatroyd, Halloween

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd

The Dancing With the Stars married couple strike a pose.

Scheana Marie, Halloween

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for MAXIM

Scheana Marie

The Vanderpump Rules star is a sexy skeleton.

Jenna Dewan, Channing Tatum, Halloween Costumes

Instagram

Channing Tatum

The proud papa slipped on a unicorn costume for his daughter's preschool's Halloween carnival.

Jenna Dewan, Channing Tatum, Halloween Costumes

Instagram

Jenna Dewan Tatum

The actress went as a fairy for daughter Everly's Halloween costume carnival at her preschool.

Emma Kenney, Halloween 2017

Instagram

Emma Kenney

The star of Shameless and the reboot of Roseanne is all dolled up.

Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest, Halloween 2017

Pawel Kaminski, Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution

Kelly Ripa & Ryan Seacrest

Before Live With Kelly & Ryan airs their Halloween special, the co-hosts teased their Game of Thrones costumes. 

Jaime King, Kyle Newman, Halloween 2017

Instagram

Jaime King

"When the fam takes Halloween VERY seriously @powerrangers @walmart #powerrangers," the actress shared on Instagram while wearing matching Power Rangers movie costumes. 

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Halloween 2017

Instagram

Chrissy Teigen

"Hay place. a place for hay," the proud mom wrote on Instagram after visiting Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch with John Legend and baby Luna. 

Sean Lowe, Halloween 2017

Instagram

Catherine Lowe

"FRIDAY IS LIT," The Bachelor star joked on Instagram while enjoying a Halloween party with her family. 

Peyton List, Halloween 2017

Jerod Harris

Peyton List

Roller coasters just became a bit more scary for the Jessie star who traveled to Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, Calif. 

Jillian Rose Reed, Halloween 2017

Courtesy of Anderson Group PR

Jillian Rose Reed

The Awkward star celebrates the spooky season with a visit to the Los Angeles Haunted Hayride at Griffith Park. 

Thomas Rhett, Halloween 2017

Instagram

Thomas Rhett

"To watching Hocus Pocus 4 million times before Halloween and to carving Willa Gray's first pumpkin," the "Unforgettable" country singer shared on Instagram. 

Ashton Kutcher, Danny Masterson, Halloween 2017

Courtesy of "The Ranch"

Ashton Kutcher & Danny Masterson

Joined by co-star Elisha Cuthbert, the Hollywood stars celebrate Halloween early on the set of their Netflix show The Ranch that returns December 15.

Paris Hilton, Halloween 2017

Nate Weber / Universal Studios Hollywood

Paris Hilton

That's hot scary! The DJ and model can't help but smile in the face of terror at Universal Studios Hollywood's "Halloween Horror Nights." 

Jade Tolbert, Tanner Tolbert, Halloween 2017

Instagram

Jade Tolbert

"Pumpkin patch parent fail. When you both are so excited to start family traditions, but your baby only wants to nap in your arms," the Bachelor in Paradise star joked online. "At least we still got apple cider donuts. #weweretherefor5minutes #newbies." 

Wiz Khalifa, Halloween 2017

Instagram

Wiz Khalifa

"Our favorite time of year," the rapper shared on Instagram while visiting the pumpkin patch with his son. 

Kendrick Lamar, Halloween 2017

Mike Danenberg / Universal Studios Hollywood

Kendrick Lamar

The Grammy winning rapper enjoys a spooky night out at Universal Studios Hollywood's "Halloween Horror Nights."

Amber Portwood, Halloween 2017

Instagram

Amber Portwood

"So cute!" the Teen Mom O.G. star shared on Instagram. "Leah with her little cousin today at the pumpkin patch." 

Pete Wentz, Breckin Meyer, Seth Green, Halloween 2017

Nate Weber / Universal Studios Hollywood

Pete Wentz, Breckin Meyer & Seth Green

It's a guys night out at Universal Studios Hollywood's "Halloween Horror Nights" as the Fall Out Boy singer joins his acting friends.

Shakira, Gerard Pique, Halloween 2017

Instagram

Gerard Piqué

"Mask shopping! @shakira," the soccer star shared online while teasing his future costume. 

Lauren Conrad, Liam Tell, Instagram

Instagram

Lauren Conrad

"This little lamb had his first trip to the pumpkin patch today," the fashion designer shared on Instagram. 

Dream Kardashian

Twitter

Dream Kardashian

"Dream's first trip to the zoo!" Rob Kardashian wrote on Twitter as his daughter enjoyed the Halloween attractions. 

Jessica Simpson, Halloween 2017

Instagram

Jessica Simpson

"I ain't afraid of no ghost!!" the fashion designer shared on Instagram with a photo of her two kids. "#October #Halloween #Ghostbusters #mykidsareeverything." 

Jamie Lynn Sigler, Halloween 2017

Great Wolf Lodge

Jamie Lynn Sigler

While celebrating the Halloween season, the actress heads to the Great Wolf Lodge in Garden Grove, Calif., during their month-long Howl-O-Ween celebration. 

Amanda Stanton, Becca Tilley, Dean Unglert, Nick Viall, Ashley I, Halloween 2017

Jered Harris

Amanda Stanton, Becca Tilley, Dean Unglert, Nick Viall & Ashley "I" Iaconetti

While raising money for American Red Cross with IfOnly, the Bachelor Nation stars get their spooky on at Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, Calif. 

Kendall Jenner, Blake Griffin, Halloween 2017

Tiffany Soyra

Kendall Jenner & Blake Griffin

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and NBA player join a group of friends at The Queen Mary's Dark Harbor for a night of thrills and chills. 

Bella Thorne, Halloween 2017

Mike Danenberg / Universal Studios Hollywood

Bella Thorne

Wazzzup monsters? The Famous in Love star rocks it out at Universal Studios Hollywood's "Halloween Horror Nights." 

JWoww, Instagram

Anthony Serrantonio/Instagram

Jenni "JWoww" Farley

"When your daughter LOVES ZOMBIES... you become a family of zombies for fright fest," the Jersey Shore star shared on Instagram with a collection of photos by Anthony Serrantonio. 

Amber Rose, Halloween 2017

Mike Danenberg / Universal Studios Hollywood

Amber Rose

Double trouble! The monsters have their eyes on the model at Universal Studios Hollywood's "Halloween Horror Nights." 

Danielle Jonas, Halloween 2017

Instagram

Danielle Jonas

"My pumpkin patch," Kevin Jonas shared on Instagram after enjoying a fall day with his wife and children. 

Justin Hartley, Halloween 2017

Nate Weber / Universal Studios Hollywood

Justin Hartley

Not even a starring role in This Is Us could prevent this actor from getting scared at Universal Studios Hollywood's "Halloween Horror Nights." 

Tyler Posey, Sophia Taylor Ali, Halloween 2017

Mike Danenberg / Universal Studios Hollywood

Tyler Posey & Sophia Taylor Ali

The Teen Wolf star and his girlfriend are here to prove it's always better to travel in groups at Universal Studios Hollywood's "Halloween Horror Nights." 

Ariel Winter, Levi Meaden, Nolan Gould, Halloween 2017

Paul Hebert

Ariel Winter & Levi Meaden

While enjoying date night at Knott's Scary Farm, the couple runs into Modern Family co-star Nolan Gould. 

Tyga, Halloween 2017

Nate Weber / Universal Studios Hollywood

Tyga

Not even some monsters can knock the rapper's swag at Universal Studios Hollywood's "Halloween Horror Nights." 

Kellan Lutz, Halloween 2017

Paul Hebert

Kellan Lutz

Match made in Halloween heaven? The Twilight star has his eyes on one special monster at Knott's Scary Farm. 

Emma Kenney, Halloween 2017

Tommaso Boddi

Emma Kenney

The Shameless star travels to the Queen Mary in Long Beach, Calif., for their spooky annual Dark Harbor event. 

Jason Biggs, Jenny Mollen, Halloween 2017

Michael Simon/Startraksphoto.com

Jason Biggs & Jenny Mollen

The Hollywood couple shops for their son's Power Rangers Halloween costume at a neighborhood Target. 

Dylan Minnette, Halloween 2017

Jen Lowery

Dylan Minnette

We have more than 13 Reasons Why we'd love to join this actor at Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, Calif. 

Aubrey Plaza, Halloween 2017

Nate Weber / Universal Studios Hollywood

Aubrey Plaza

What's up monsters? The Ingrid Goes West star proves she can handle the special guests at Universal Studios Hollywood's "Halloween Horror Nights." 

Becky G, Sebastian Lletget, Halloween 2017

Nate Weber / Universal Studios Hollywood

Becky G

Date night done right! The singer joins Los Angeles Galaxy soccer player Sebastian Lletget at "Halloween Horror Nights" at Universal Studios Hollywood. 

Shawn Johnson, Halloween 2017

Nate Weber / Universal Studios Hollywood

Shawn Johnson

Once the monsters appear inside Universal Studios Hollywood's "Halloween Horror Nights," we wonder if the Olympic gold medalist will still be smiling. 

Guillermo Diaz, Halloween 2017

Universal Studios Hollywood

Guillermo Diaz

More than a month before Halloween night, the Scandal star dresses to impress at the opening night of "Halloween Horror Nights" at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Olympios and Jackson were famously at the center of an alleged sexual misconduct scandal that temporarily halted production of Bachelor in Paradise in June. Two months later, they reunited in West Hollywood, where they had dinner and went dancing with other Bachelor Nation peeps and other friends. In September, Olympios and Jackson also spent time together with pals in Disneyland.

Following a TMZ report about the outing, Olympios clarified that she and Jackson are just "friends," adding, "DeMario and I had a tough summer so leave us the f--k alone."

At the Maxim Halloween party on Saturday, Olympios told E! News that she and Jackson are "best friends" and that they haven't explored the romantic side of their relationship yet.

Other celebs spotted at the bash included Dancing With the Stars married couple Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy as well as other Bacherlor Nation stars, including The Bachelorette's Lucas Yancey, aka the "Whaboom" guy, who arrived at the bash screaming "Whaboom!"

—Reporting by Amanda Williams and Christina Guessford

