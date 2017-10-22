Matthew Morrison and Wife Renee Welcome First Child

Image Group LA/HFPA
Mr. Schue is a dad!
Glee alum and Broadway star Matthew Morrison's wife Renee Puente has given birth to their first child, a baby boy.
"To my Newborn Child, Revel James Makai Morrison: Your Mama and Papa got this!!" Matthew wrote on Instagram on Sunday, alongside a black and white photo of him and his son fist-bumping.
"Trust in us to guide and protect you always," he wrote. "To lay the tracks so your choo choo train will run smoothly throughout this world. You will have all the tools to soar! We love you, and are so thankful for your arrival! The adventures are just beginning..."
Renee posted a pic of Matthew holding their tiny baby.
"I'm in Revel Heaven... my heaven on earth... to give you life, to hold you in my arms, to comfort you, to feed you from my body.. I can't begin to express my immeasurable gratitude for being the one you chose as your Mama!" she wrote. "My Revel James Makai Morrison, I promise to cherish you, to constantly remind you that you are worthy of love and belonging, to teach you compassion and kindness. I will respect you and go through every moment with understanding and patience.. I promise to love you unconditionally for ever and ever my little angel baby.. my squeaks.."
"I see so much of your Papa in you already," she said. "I feel the calm I once felt inside of me.. I cry from the overwhelming joy of finally being able to see your face that is perfection! My little wiggle worm... I hold my belly even now with sweet reminiscence.. I am so proud to finally share you with the world. Here he is ladies & gentleman... Our Revel James! #oneandonly #thereal #morrisonadventures."
Matthew and Renee, a model, wed in 2014. He had announced her pregnancy in May and blogged at the time about his thoughts on becoming a dad on Sherpapa.com.
"I'll admit, I always thought that I would be a father one day, but I never really put much thought past that," he wrote. "I see a lot of expecting fathers (and fathers of infants) who don't know their role. They are timid, scared, trying to stay out of the way. That doesn't sound like much fun to me."
"I know that sometimes before I go out on stage I might be nervous, my hands sweat, my mouth gets dry," he said. "But when I get on that stage, all of that goes away. I'm locked into my performance, totally present and clear minded. That's how I see myself as a Father; present, proactive, and the most inspired I have ever been."
Renee had shared a photo of her bare baby bump in early October on Instagram, writing, "..a few birthday shots with my babies... & the best chocolate bar ever!!! Met this lovely lady with the same due date too.. #life it just gets better and better... Life's true gift lies in your freedom to design it beautifully. With each rise of the sun, you get to chase the opportunity to fill your days with meaning—to live your life the way you choose. #birthdaygirl #chocolate."
Congrats to the happy new parents!