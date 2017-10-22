Harry Styles Is Groped Onstage and Fans Condemn "Sexual Assault"

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Cardi B, Instagram, Weed Accusation, Hilton Albany

Cardi B Says She Was Kicked Out of Hotel in "Racist" Albany, NY and Accused of Smoking Weed

DeMario Jackson, Corinne Olympios, Halloween

Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson Reunite and Get Playful at Halloween Party

Matthew Morrison, Renee Puente

Matthew Morrison and Wife Renee Welcome First Child

Harry Styles

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

An overzealous fan reached to grabHarry Styles' crotch as he performed onstage at the Hollywood Bowl on Saturday night, an incident that has spurred scores of others to express outrage at what they called a "sexual assault."

The groping took place during the We Can Survive concert to benefit breast cancer awareness and was captured on camera by a few fans. Styles appeared disturbed and moved the person's hand away, but continued his performance. He has not commented on the incident.

"Near the end of performing 'Kiwi,' like usual, Harry went to the very front of the stage to get the crowd extra excited. He got down onto his knees and was shaking his arms to the music with his eyes closed. A fan then reached out and touched his crotch. He very quickly got up and appeared to also shove their hand a little bit to remove them faster," an eyewitness told Yahoo! Celebrity U.K. "You can tell it freaked him out a little because as he continued performing, he avoided the section that fan was standing in."

After videos were posted on social media, the hashtag #RespectHarry began trending on Twitter.

Photos

Harry Styles' Famous Friends

"If you grab someone's dick without their consent, it's sexual assault," user @floralspark wrote. "Just because Harry's a male doesn't mean he doesn't have the same right as women. You must be absolutely disgusting if you think him kneeling in front of you calls for that. I'm disgusted. #respectharry."

"I'm in tears," wrote user @Happily_Larry_. "Harry has created such a safe space for everyone, and this is how he's repaid? Sexual assault? I just... #RespectHarry."

The incident took place amid recent renewed discussion on social media about sexual assault and harassment, inspired by the more than 50 women who have spoken out about alleged sexual misconduct by producer Harvey Weinstein.

He has apologized for his behavior of colleagues, denied allegations of non-consensual sex and is seeking treatment. Police in Los Angeles, New York and London are investigating a few cases against him.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Harry Styles , Controversy , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.