Dr. Phil Accidentally Hits Skateboarding Bodybuilder With Car

Michael Kovac/FilmMagic
Dr. Phil McGraw accidentally hit a man with his car and the person is threatening to sue him.
Police confirmed to E! News that the "minor traffic collision" took place on a crosswalk in Universal City in the Los Angeles area on Friday morning and that no one was transported to a hospital.
"Dr. Phil just hit me with his car this morning. I filled a police report.. And injury.. Waiting for the dew process.. (sic)," a bodybuilder named Terrence Bembury posted on Instagram.
On Saturday, he shared a photo of a hospital exam room, writing, "Thank Dr. Phil.. It felt amazing getting hit by your Mercedes.. Now I'm going on two days of missing work.. SmH. I meet with my Lawyer Monday.. This is a 100% winnable vase since Dr PHIL ran a stop sign and was in the wrong lane of traffic."
A spokesperson for Dr. Phil told E! News on Sunday that the talk show host "talked with the gentleman at the time of the mishap and was assured by him that he was fine," adding, "If there are any outstanding questions from the LAPD, he will of course be glad to answer them and believes he was operating within the law."
TMZ reported that the man was riding a skateboard when McGraw, who was driving a Mercedes, exited a parking lot, attempted to pass a van and struck him in the crosswalk. According to the outlet, cops said the talk show host exited his car, after which the pedestrian told him he was fine and they then shook hands and the McGraw left.
"Dr. Phil ran a stop sign and was in the wrong exiting lane while I was crossing in the cross walk, then shook my hand and took off, he never got out the car, checked too see if I was injured, didn't even ask for my name," Bembury wrote on Instagram. "Cops told me he needed to stay until cops came and that he should of called himself, and the fact a shuttle driver stopped for me and he passed the driver and I even shouted and stuck my [hand] out, him being oblivious to all this means he either was on his phone or just straight hit me knowing my obvious presence and didn't care, either way he broke traffic laws which resulted in him hitting me."
TMZ said that a witness reported the accident to police and that when cops talked to Bembury, he said his shoulder and leg were hurting, prompting the authorities to call an ambulance. The outlet said paramedics arrived and advised him to come with them to a hospital, which he declined.