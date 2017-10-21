Behati Prinsloo Reveals Growing Baby Bump and Her Pregnancy Craving

Behati Prinsloo's baby bump is bumpin'!
Last month the Victoria's Secret model announced she was pregnant with her second child with husband Adam Levine. But today the supermodel revealed her growing baby bump, as well as some super important news—like what her pregnancy craving is!
Turns out that it's a good one—Fatburger fries and a milkshake.
The 28-year-old model took to her Instagram Stories account wearing sweatpants and a matching bra to share some images of baby bump, along with a video of her sweet treat, which was brought to her by her doting hubby.
Behati, who recently celebrated daughter Dusty Rose's first birthday with her famous hubby, posted a video of the yummy snack, which she captioned, "OMG I have the best husband."
In the video, she also said that Australian model Nicole Trufino was to blame for the high-cal craving!
Check out Behati and the rest of celebrity baby bumps over the years!
StarTraksPhoto.com/Michael Simon
The Chew star shows off her baby bump in a Janie and Jack velvet tie dress.
Jen Simon/Amazon Baby Registry
The Hills star celebrates her upcoming birth with a baby shower hosted by Amazon Baby Registry.
Molly Hauge/Mollyco Photo
While celebrating her baby shower with Heidi Montag at the Westlake Village Inn, the reality star treats guests to gifts from TruSelf Organics.
MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock
The actress looked stunning on the red carpet during The Hero film screening in New York City.
The tennis champ was glowing in a patterned dress and heels ahead of Mother's Day.
Marciel/AKM-GSI
Eating for two! The happy couple were seen heading out to dinner in West Hollywood.
While celebrating her baby shower with help from the Babyganics Shower Squad, the Flipping Out star posed with husband Dr. Jonathan Nassos.
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Gorgeous in green! The tennis star looked stunning while cradling her baby bump at the MET Gala in New York.
SPOT / AKM-GSI
Bumping along! The model was spotted shopping on Melrose Ave with a friend.
TheImageDirect.com
The actress was seen walking to set of her film First Reformed in New York.
Andra Viak / AKM-GSI
The actress showed off her baby bump while out and about in Los Feliz.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
The Grey's Anatomy actress, who was pregnant with her first child, a girl, appeared at the 2017 People's Choice Awards.
The pop star used this Instagram pic, taken during a maternity photo shoot, to announce she was pregnant with twins.
Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Harper's Bazaar
Stunning! The singer struck a pose while attending the Harper's BAZAAR 150 Most Fashionable Women event in West Hollywood.
Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage
The couple was seen attending the premiere of John Wick: Chapter Two at the Arclight in Hollywood.
Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Harper's Bazaar
The actress showed off her baby bump at the Harper's BAZAAR 150 Most Fashionable Women event in West Hollywood.
Michael Simon, StarTraksPhoto.com
The reality star displays her baby bump in a floral printed maxi dress from Tommy Bahama.
TrickyD/Osvaldo/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
Bumping along! The actress was spotted getting in some retail therapy in Los Feliz.
NBC
The Today show co-anchor, pregnant with her second child, appears on the series one day before her maternity leave.
SYLVAIN GABOURY/GIVENCHY
The Mean Girls star was pregnant with her and Thomas Sadoski's first child.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
While pregnant with her and Bradley Cooper's first child, the model debuted her baby bump on the runway at the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.
Chiva/INFphoto.com
The actress was glowing in a gray dress while out and about in Los Angeles.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
The actress showcased her baby bump at the Toronto International Film Festival in a floral dress and heels.
FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
Pretty in floral! The actress was spotted attending a celebration in Brooklyn.
Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock
The actress looked radiant on the red carpet at this years Emmy Awards in LA.
TMNY / Splash News
Blue jean baby! The actress is glowing as she shows off her baby bump in New York.
The actress delivers tips and tricks to new moms while showing off her Seraphine maternity overbump leggings.
Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Nature's Bounty
The model and actress shares beauty secrets at a Nature's Bounty event in New York City.
Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for 4moms
Before welcoming her child, the newlywed attends the 4moms Car Seat launch event at Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles.
Christopher Peterson/Splash News
The actress showcases her bump in NYC.
104.3 MYFM
The Real Housewives of Orange County star enjoys a special pre-natal massages from Zeel at a friend's baby shower.
Araya Diaz/Getty Images Milk + Bookies
Pretty in pink! The expecting Mean Girls star steps out at Milk + Bookies' 7th Annual Story Time Celebration.
SPW / All Access / Splash News
The model and wife of Adam Levine showcased her bump during a dinner date with fellow Victoria's Secret Angel Lily Aldridge and Taylor Swift.
Michael Simon, StarTraksPhoto.com
Just a few weeks after announcing she's expecting, the actress attends the Monique Lhuillier for Pottery Barn Kids collection launch celebration.
Before welcoming her first child with Sean Lowe, The Bachelor star enjoys Cold Stone Creamery at a baby shower.
Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images
The Punky Brewster alum, pregnant with baby No. 4, showcases her bump at the launch of the seventh Lindt Gold Bunny celebrity auction, benefiting Autism Speaks, at the Lindt chocolate shop in New York City.
The singer posted this photo on her Instagram page in February 2016, before a guest judge stint on American Idol.
Frank Sullivan/Splash News
The model is glowing as she steps out with her bump.
Felipe Ramales / Splash News
The actress spotted holding her baby bump as she walks to lunch with her friends.
AKM-GSI
The actress was spotted taking a stroll keeping her baby bump warm.
Rob Kim/Getty Images
The singer shows off her bump at a grand opening in NYC.
RMBI/AKM-GSI
The model shows off her baby bump as she leaves the gym.
Splash News
The actress steps out for breakfast in Los Feliz with her baby bump.
AKM-GSI
The pregnant star seen exiting Villa Restaurant.
Rob Kim/Getty Images for WE tv
The TV personality attends a party in New York City.
SPW / Twist / Splash News
Looking fashionable with her baby bump, the TV personality picks up frozen yogurt.
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Baby2Baby
The Punky Brewster alum debuts her baby bump at the 2015 Baby2Baby gala. She is expecting her fourth child with husband Jason Goldberg.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images for Peace Over Violence
Aloe Blacc's wife and rapper, who is expecting the couple's second child, showcased her bump at the 44th annual Peace Over Violence Humanitarian Awards in Los Angeles.
