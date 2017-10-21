Jimmy Kimmel Shares ''Healthy, Happy'' Photo of Son Billy Six Months After Open Heart Surgery

Billy's a fighter!

On Saturday, Jimmy Kimmelgave his legion of fans some pretty great news when he posted a photo of his now-6-month-old son William "Billy" Kimmel looking healthy and oh-so-happy almost six months after the then-newborn had to have open heart surgery.

The proud and more importantly grateful father of two took to his Twitter and gave a health update on the wee one, writing, "Billy is 6 months old today. He's healthy, happy & we're very grateful for your prayers, wishes & support of @ChildrensLA & other hospitals."

In the sweet photo, the little guy was all smiles pictured in his car seat. The plaid-shirt wearing kiddo was photographed with a blanket with his name on it as well as a teething toy named Sophie the giraffe. It's looking like a pretty fun day for the youngster!

Of course, things weren't always so joyful for Jimmy and his baby boy.