Jimmy Kimmel Shares ''Healthy, Happy'' Photo of Son Billy Six Months After Open Heart Surgery

Billy's a fighter!
On Saturday, Jimmy Kimmelgave his legion of fans some pretty great news when he posted a photo of his now-6-month-old son William "Billy" Kimmel looking healthy and oh-so-happy almost six months after the then-newborn had to have open heart surgery.
The proud and more importantly grateful father of two took to his Twitter and gave a health update on the wee one, writing, "Billy is 6 months old today. He's healthy, happy & we're very grateful for your prayers, wishes & support of @ChildrensLA & other hospitals."
In the sweet photo, the little guy was all smiles pictured in his car seat. The plaid-shirt wearing kiddo was photographed with a blanket with his name on it as well as a teething toy named Sophie the giraffe. It's looking like a pretty fun day for the youngster!
Of course, things weren't always so joyful for Jimmy and his baby boy.
Billy is 6 months old today. He's healthy, happy & we're very grateful for your prayers, wishes & support of @ChildrensLA & other hospitals pic.twitter.com/CDdxRNB05G— Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) October 21, 2017
During the May 1 episode of his hit show Jimmy Kimmel Live, the funnyman got serious when he publicly let fans in the private crisis that he and his wife Molly McNearney had been facing. On the show, Jimmy explained that Molly had given birth to their son on Friday, April 21. However, just hours after his son's birth, doctors noticed he was born with a heart disease and at only three-days-old, his son underwent a successful open heart surgery at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.
"On Monday morning, Dr. Vaughn Starnes opened his chest and fixed one of the two defects in his heart. He went in there with a scalpel and did some kind of magic that I couldn't even begin to explain," Jimmy explained while trying to hold back tears. "He opened the valve, and the operation was a success. It was the longest three hours of my life."
The little guy seems to be doing well. Just last month, the then-5-month old attended his first Hollywood bash with his parents and their 3-year-old daughter Jane.
The late night host brought his young son on the red carpet for the L.A. Loves Alex's Lemonade charity event at UCLA. The father-son duo even posed by a hunk of meat while at the star-studded event.