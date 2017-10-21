Drew Barrymore's Hollywood Evolution: From Child Star to Bad Girl to A-List Actress

No celebrity has had the kind of enduring career that Drew Barrymore has had in her 39 years in Hollywood.

An offspring of the iconic Barrymore family, the 42-year-old leading lady has been acting since she was a mere 3-years-old.

In 1982, Drew won our hearts in E.T. But then the cute kid grew up and turned into a wild child, starring in Poison Ivy in 1992 and Bad Girls in 1994—the same year she got married for the first time at only 19-years-old. Drew had some troubled times, but then she cleaned up her act and her acting roles started to change for the better her spine-chilling cameo in the 1996 sleeper hit Scream.

The bubbly star began nabbing big roles in big films like The Wedding Singer (1998), Ever After (1998) and Never Been Kissed (2000), cementing her star status as a leading lady.

She went to star in blockbuster hits like Charlie's Angels, 50 First Dates and He's Just Not That Into You.

But Drew wasn't content with just being in front of the camera. In 1995 she started her own production company, Flower Films, which has produced 15 films and six television shows over the past 22 years.

As for her personal life. It's dipped and peaked and dipped again. She was briefly married to funnyman Tom Green from 2001–2002, but that ended. Eventually she married Will Kopelman in 2012 and she had two children with him before they announced their split in 2016.

Nowadays, the recently divorced A-lister is starring in her own Netflix series, The Santa Clarita Diet, which she also captains as the show's executive producer. 

The mother of two may almost be in the biz 40 years, but screen queen can't stop, won't stop slow down.

Check out Drew's evolution over the years...

Drew Barrymore, Evolution, 1, 1978

Bettmann Archive/Getty Images

1978

The 4-year-old was photographed wearing a straw hat.

Drew Barrymore, Evolution, 2, 1979

Bettmann Archive/Getty Images

1979

Into her own world of make believe even back then, Drew tries on one of her mother's hats.

Drew Barrymore, Evolution, 5, 1984

Ron Galella/WireImage

1984

The child star attended the 50th Anniversary of the Screen Actor's Guild.

Drew Barrymore, Evolution, 3, 1982

LGI Stock/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images

1982

The child actress, who was around 7, was missing her two front teeth missing. 

Drew Barrymore, Evolution, 4, 1983

Frank Edwards/Fotos International/Getty Images

1983

She smiled wide wearing a pink and white candy-striped dress.

Drew Barrymore, Evolution, 6, 1985

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

1985

The growing girl is photographed  in the middle of the '80s.

Drew Barrymore, Evolution, 7a, 1986

Ron Galella/WireImage

1986

Drew Barrymore has some fun at the March of Dimes Gourmet Gala in Los Angeles.

Drew Barrymore, Evolution, 7b, 1986

Ron Galella/WireImage

1986

With a mouth full of braces, the actress smiles wide at a premiere at the Manns Bruin Theater in Westwood, Calif.

Drew Barrymore, Evolution, 8, 1987

Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

Nov. 1, 1987

The then 12-year-old attended a "Commitment to Life III" Gala to Benefit AIDS Project Los Angeles (APLA) at the Wiltern Theatre in Los Angeles.

Drew Barrymore, Evolution, 9, 1988

Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

May 31, 1988

Drew was 13 years old when she attended the premiere of Big at 20th Century Fox Studios in Century City, Calif.

Drew Barrymore, Evolution, 10, 1989

CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images

1989

The star posed for a photo for a CBS Schoolbreak Special entitled 15 and Getting Straight. In the movie Barrymore played a drug addicted teen seeking help at a rehabilitation clinic. 

Drew Barrymore, Evolution, 11, 1990

Ron Galella/WireImage

1990

Drew attended the premiere of The Freshman at the Coronet Theater in Westwood, Calif.

Drew Barrymore, Evolution, 12, 1991

Jim Smeal/WireImage

1991

The one-time child star showed off a more mature style when she attended the 1st Annual Spago Christmas Party for Toys for Totskis Russian Airlift at Spago Restaurant in Hollywood, Calif.

Drew Barrymore, Evolution, 13, 1992

Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

Dec. 29, 1992

Smiling wide and rocking a funky hairstyle, Drew attended the 50th Annual Golden Globe Awards Nominations Announcements at Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills.

Drew Barrymore, Evolution, 14, 1993

Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

May 19, 1993

Wearing blue sunglasses, Drew was looking cool at the premiere of Sharon Stone's thriller in Los Angeles.

Drew Barrymore, Evolution, 15, 1994

Barry King/Liaison

April 19, 1994

The 19-year-old looked casual at the premiere of the western Bad Girls in Los Angeles. The film tells the story of four prostitutes who join together to travel the Old West for better life.

Drew Barrymore, Evolution, 16, 1995

S. Granitz/WireImage

1995

Drew was looking vampy when she attended during Batman Forever premiere at Mann's Village Theater in Westwood, Calif.

Drew Barrymore, Evolution, 17, 1996

S. Granitz/WireImage

1996

A dark-haired Drew was all smiles at the 1996 Pediatric AIDS Picnic in Brentwood, Calif.

Drew Barrymore, Evolution, 18, 1997

S. Granitz/WireImage

1997

Wearing a button-down and jeans, the star went to the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation Benefit in Los Angeles.

Drew Barrymore, Evolution, 19, 1998

S. Granitz/WireImage

1998

The starlet was as bright as a ray of sunshine at the 70th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles.

Drew Barrymore, Evolution, 20, 1999

Jim Smeal/WireImage

1999

The actress went for a low-key look for the premiere of Dog Park.

Drew Barrymore, Evolution, 21, 2000

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc

2000

Drew, who attended with Tom Green, was photographed at the Loser premiere in Los Angeles.

Drew Barrymore, Evolution, 22, 2001

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

2001

Showing off her engagement ring from Tom Green, Drew posed for pics at the 14th Annual Kids Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif.

Drew Barrymore, Evolution, 23, 2002

Evan Agostini/Getty Images

Dec. 19, 2002

The 27-year-old struck a pose at the Confessions of a Dangerous Mind New York Premiere at the Paris Theatre, New York City. December 19, 2002. Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images.

Drew Barrymore, Evolution, 24, 2003

SGranitz/WireImage

2003

The actress went for a sexy style and tousled hair at the Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle premiere.

Drew Barrymore, Evolution, 25, 2004

Paul Drinkwater/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

July 23, 2004

The smiley star appeared on The Tonight Show With Jay Leno. 

Drew Barrymore, Evolution, 26, 2005

Dave Benett/Getty Images

July 27, 2005

The actress attended a screening of Fever Pitch in London, England. The film also starred Jimmy Fallon.

Drew Barrymore, Evolution, 27, 2006

Rabbani and Solimene Photography/WireImage

2006

A red-headed Drew heated up the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, New York.

Drew Barrymore, Evolution, 28, 2007

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

2007

The sunny star showed off her colorful style when she attended an event to mark her partnership with CoverGirl Cosmetics at Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Drew Barrymore, Evolution, 29, 2008

BILLY FARRELL/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Feb. 6, 2008

The Fever Pitch star attends a Gucci and Madonna hosted event at the United Nations on in New York City

Drew Barrymore, Evolution, 30, 2009

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Sept. 20, 2009

Drew was pretty in pink at the 61st Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles.

Drew Barrymore, Evolution, 31, 2010

Fergus McDonald/Getty Images

Aug. 19, 2010

The Never Been Kissed star went for a minidress to attend the world premiere of Going the Distance in London, England.

Drew Barrymore, Evolution, 32, 2011

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

June 4, 2011

The dazzling lady brought style to the Chanel dinner for the Natural Resources Defense Council's Ocean Initiative on in Malibu, Calif.

Drew Barrymore, Evolution, 33, 2012

Jason Merritt/Getty Images for Marni and H&M

Feb. 17, 2012

The star attends the Marni and H&M Collection Launch at Lloyd Wright's Sowden House in Los Angeles.

Drew Barrymore, Evolution, 34, 2013

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Nov. 9, 2013

The pregnant actress arrived at the 2nd Annual Baby2Baby Gala at The Book Bindery in Culver City, Calif.

Drew Barrymore, Evolution, 35, 2014

Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

Jan. 12, 2014

The pregnant actress was blooming in florals at the 71st Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Drew Barrymore, Evolution, 36, 2015

John Shearer/WireImage

Sept. 12, 2015

The 50 First Dates star attended the Miss You Already premiere during the 2015 Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, Canada.

Drew Barrymore, Evolution, 37, 2016

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

April 24, 2016

The on-the-go mom had some fun at the Safe Kids Day at Smashbox Studios in Culver City, Calif.

Drew Barrymore, Evolution, 38, 2017

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

January 8, 2017

Drew attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills.

Catch the latest news on E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM in the UK, only on E!

