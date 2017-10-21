Whitney Bischoff Is Married: The Bachelor Star Weds Ricky Angel

Whitney Bischoff is a married woman!

The 32-year-old Bachelor alum wed her fiancé Ricky Angel at at the Wequassett Resort and Golf Club in Cape Cod on Saturday, multiple sources confirm to E! News. The bride wore a custom-designed wedding gown.

Eyewitness says, "The wedding took place just after 4 p.m. The ceremony was set up right at the water with chairs lining the aisle. The weather was perfect and sunny."

The insider added, "Whitney wore a classic long form fitted dress with a veil. Her hair was in a low bun with a side part. Ricky wore a dark colored suit."

The source said, "The ceremony lasted about 20 minutes. At the end, Whitney and Ricky had a few private moments where they took a walk on a dock and toasted with glasses of Rose."

"For the cocktail hour and reception, everyone moved inside to a room overlooking the water," said the insider.

Guests included Kaitlyn Bristowe and fiancé Shawn Boothe and Bachelor in Paradise married couple Evan Bass and Carly Waddell. The women had competed with Bischoff on The Bachelor season 19. Bischoff, a fertility clinic nurse, won and got engaged to star Chris Soules. In May 2015, two months after the finale, they revealed that had split.

Bischoff and Angel announced their engagement in July 2016 after 10 months of dating.

"Whitney Angel has a nice ring to it, yall!" she wrote on Instagram at the time, alongside a pic of the two embracing, with her wearing a diamond engagement ring.