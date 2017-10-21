Billie Lourd Honors Mom Carrie Fisher on Late Star's 61st Birthday With Mother-Daughter Twinning Photo

Carrie Fisher's only child, Billie Lourd, took to Instagram on Saturday to honor her mother on what would have been her 61st birthday, her first birthday since her death last year.

The 25-year-old Scream Queens actress posted a childhood photo showing her and the late Star Wars star wearing a matching white printed nightgowns.

"Happy birthday Momby," Billie wrote in emojis, using her nickname for her mom.

See the throwback photo below as well as more pics of some of Billie and Carrie's sweetest mother-daughter moments.