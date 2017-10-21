Nikki Reed Says She's ''Not Ready to Say Goodbye'' to Her Placenta Pills

Nikki Reed has not shied away from sharing up the ups, downs and realities of being a modern-day mother.

The new mom's recent Instagram post highlighted the actress' unique brand of motherhood, opting to take placenta pills.

The Twilight star, who has 3-month-old daughter Bodhi Soleil Reed Somerhalder with husband Ian Somerhalder, posted a quirky image along with the caption, "Last day of placenta pills. Not ready to say goodbye!!!!!"

The 29-year-old also made sure to give a big shout out to doing what feels right when it comes to parenting when she wrote, "Ps sending love to all you mamas out there doing whatever feels right for you! This was recommended to me by my doula but that does not mean it’s for everyone :). Just do you!"

The custom of consuming one's placenta is controversial tradition that is often practiced in traditional Chinese medicine and has been gaining popularity in the U.S., most commonly in encapsulation, in recent decades.

Reed joins celebs like Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Blac Chyna, Kim Zolciak Biermann and January Jones, who have taken placenta pills after the birth of a child.