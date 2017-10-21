Alec Baldwin to Run for President?

He plays Donald Trump on TV, but does Alec Baldwin want to become the President of the United States himself one day?

The 59-year-old actor, who last month won an Emmy for his satirical portrayal of the U.S. leader on SNL, retweeted on Friday a cryptic tweet that may or may not be a joke.

"If I run for a President, think of how entertaining the debates would be," said the message, posted on the Alec Baldwin Foundation's account.

More than 3,000 people liked the comment. One person tweeted on Saturday, "I don't want entertainment. I want a REAL president!" The post was retweeted on the Alec Baldwin Foundation's account.