Alec Baldwin to Run for President?

He plays Donald Trump on TV, but does Alec Baldwin want to become the President of the United States himself one day?
The 59-year-old actor, who last month won an Emmy for his satirical portrayal of the U.S. leader on SNL, retweeted on Friday a cryptic tweet that may or may not be a joke.
"If I run for a President, think of how entertaining the debates would be," said the message, posted on the Alec Baldwin Foundation's account.
More than 3,000 people liked the comment. One person tweeted on Saturday, "I don't want entertainment. I want a REAL president!" The post was retweeted on the Alec Baldwin Foundation's account.
The actor, known for his outspoken liberal views, has been among the most vocal celebrities who has openly criticized the U.S. leader and former TV star—and his supporters.
"I have an immigration strategy: Everyone who voted for Trump, leave," read a tweet posted on the Alec Baldwin Foundation's account on Wednesday.
In 2008, Baldwin said on CBS' 60 Minutes that he still has not given up his childhood dream of being a politician.
"There's no age limit on running for office, to a degree," he said. "Something I might do, one day."
In 2011, Baldwin's rep he would not rule out the possibility of the actor running for mayor of New York City.
Months later, Baldwin nixed the idea.
"I've lost my appetite," he said on his podcast, Here's the Thing With Alec Baldwin. "Plus the people that are running for mayor—I know this is terrible—I look at them and I don't see myself in that crowd. They're like a guy on a date that you can tell he just can't wait to get his hand up your blouse before even the lights go out in the theater. They're all just so horny for it. Horny for their own ascension. Whereas for me, I've got a job now…I've got a good job."
Other celebs have also floated the idea of a 2020 political run—Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who jokingly announced his presidential running mate, Tom Hanks, on SNL, and Kid Rock, who teased the website http://kidrockforsenate.com in July.
"I give up money and fame and position and success, I give up this wonderful life I have now in exchange for the chance to really change things," he said. "Yeah, I'm not quite sure you can anymore."