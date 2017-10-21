Harvey Weinstein Confirmed to Be in Treatment Amid Sexual Assault and Harassment Scandal

Harvey Weinstein is receiving both inpatient and outpatient treatment amid the numerous sexual assault and harassment allegations against him, E! News has learned.

A spokesperson for the producer confirmed the news to E! News on Saturday, following recent reports that he was seeking treatment.

"Mr. Weinstein is receiving inpatient as well as outpatient medical treatment for the next month or so," the spokesperson said.

No further details were given and the producer's whereabouts were not made known.

Over the past couple of week, at least 50 women have accused the produce of sexual misconduct and six of them, including Rose McGowan and Italian star and xXx cast member Asia Argento, say he raped him. Weinstein has apologized for past treatment of colleagues but denies allegations of non-consensual sex.

Police in Los Angeles, New York and London are investigating several sexual misconduct allegations. Weinstein has not been charged with a crime. The controversy has cost his him job, his marriage and many of his honors.