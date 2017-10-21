Sofia Richie Shines in Pink Gown and Snake Jewelry at Bulgari Event

Sofia Richie was pretty in pink satin at the reopening of the Bulgari flagship store on 5th Avenue in New York City on Friday.
Lionel Richie's 19-year-old daughter, a model who has been making headlines over her new relationship with Scott Disick, appeared at the event in a strapless, empire waist rose-colored gown and a diamond snake necklace, bangle and ring.
She posted photos of herself on Instagram.
"Princess!" Paris Hilton commented.
Scott was not spotted. Last weekend, he and Sofia spent time together in Italy, where she made a promotional appearance at a launch event for Adidas' new Iniki Runners campaign. She is the brand's new celebrity spokesmodel.
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images
James Devaney/GC Images
The model sparkles in a white, backless, embellished gown.
Gotham/GC Images
The Victoria's Secret Angel Lily Aldridge showcases a black, slinky look.
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images
The actress showcases a chic, plaid style.
Venturelli/WireImage
The famous ballet dancer looks elegant in a short black, strapless dress.
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images
The singer wears a shiny black dress with ruffled sleeves.
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images
The Victoria's Secret model sports a backless, metallic dress.
James Devaney/GC Images
The singer wears a black PVC dress.
Other celebrities who attended the Bulgari event in New York City on Friday included model Bella Hadid, who wore a white, backless, long sleeve gown with a sparkling, embellished sleeve and thigh-high slit, fellow model and Victoria's Secret Angel Lily Aldridge, who sported a strapless black Alex Perry gown with a sweetheart neckline, and Ciara, who wore a long sleeve, black PVC knee-length A.F. Vandevorst Couture dress with an asymmetrical neckline.
"Feeling Like Fun....@bulgariofficial !#BulgariPartner," the singer wrote on Instagram, alongside a video of herself at the event.