Justin Bieber Covered His Entire Torso in Tattoos and Fans Are Freaking Out

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Sofia Richie

Sofia Richie Shines in Pink Gown and Snake Jewelry at Bulgari Event

Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie and Daughters Zahara and Shiloh Have a Girls' Night Out at The Breadwinner Premiere

Bethany Hamilton, Son, Tobias, Pregnant

Bethany Hamilton's Son Helps Her Give Pregnancy Update in the Cutest Way

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

Justin Bieber, what have you done?!

You've freaked out your fans with your new ink, that's what.

The 23-year-old pop star debuted a new look on Saturday: He had his entire torso covered in tattoos, from his collar bone down to his chest, down to his lower stomach.

Bieber posted on his Instagram page a bathroom selfie showcasing his fully tattooed torso.

Bieber's tattoos were done by famous tattoo artist Bang Bang. It took three days to complete his latest ink, E! News has learned.

The singer has many tattoos and first began to get his chest inked about five years ago. 

Justin Bieber, Shirtless

Rocstar/FAMEFLYNET

Shirtless in 2012

The singer's torso is almost a blank canvas.

Justin Bieber, Shirtless

Brian Prahl / Splash News

Shirtless in 2013

The singer's tattoo evolution continues. Hello, arm tat! FYI, the Roman numerals, I, IX, VII and V, are the numbers 1, 9, 7, and 5. Bieber's dad Jeremy Bieber was born in 1975.

Justin Biebers, Shirtless

Splash News

Shirtless in 2014

The singer shows off his still-minimal number of chest tattoos on the beach.

Article continues below

Justin Bieber, Shirtless

Fern/Splash News

Shirtless Again in 2014

The singer adds a cross tattoo to his chest and another arm tat.

Justin Bieber, Shirtless

AKM-GSI

Shirtless in 2016

The singer adds a "Son of God" tattoo below his rib cage.

Justin Bieber

AKM-GSI

Shirtless Again in 2016

The singer showcases his ink in Barbados.

Article continues below

Justin Bieber

GADE / AKM-GSI

Shirtless in 2017

The singer adds an eagle tattoo to his torso.

Justin Bieber, Tattoo, Chest

Instagram

Shirtless Again in 2017

Justin, what have you done?!

Justin Bieber, Tattoo, Chest, Bang Bang

Instagram

Wow!

Tattoo artist Bang Bang showcases his work.

Article continues below

Justin Bieber, Tattoos, Jail

Miami Beach Police Department

Tattoo Reveal in Jail

In 2014, the singer was arrested in Miami Beach, Florida for drag racing. He subsequently failed a field sobriety test and was charged with DUI, driving with an expired license and resisting arrest. After he was booked in jail, police photographed his tattoos photographed.

He later reached a plea deal and pleaded guilty to reduced charges of misdemeanor careless driving and resisting arrest.

He was ordered to complete a 12-hour anger management course as well as a program in which he'd meet people affected by drunk drivers, make a $50,000 charitable donation and pay fines.

Justin Bieber, Tattoos, Jail

Miami Beach Police Department

Music Note

Bieber debuted this body art addition in January 2014.

Justin Bieber, Tattoos, Jail

Miami Beach Police Department

Torso Shot

"I like classic, classic tattoos," Bieber once told Ellen DeGeneres.

Article continues below

Justin Bieber, Tattoos, Jail

Miami Beach Police Department

Seagull

This doodle is located just above Bieber's left hip; his father and uncle have the same one.

Justin Bieber, Tattoos, Jail

Miami Beach Police Department

IXVIIV

Bieber debuted the Roman numerals in January 2013, but fans are unsure of what they represent. "I, IX, VII and V" would translate to "1, 9, 7 and 5" — 1975 in Roman numerals is MCMLXXV.

Justin Bieber, Tattoos, Jail

Miami Beach Police Department

IXVIIV

A close-up of one of Bieber's chest tattoos.

Article continues below

Justin Bieber, Tattoos, Jail

Miami Beach Police Department

Crown

Is he the king of the world? Bieber has yet to reveal the meaning behind his regal design.

Justin Bieber, Tattoos, Jail

Miami Beach Police Department

Crown

"It's so hard for me to comment on those tattoos because some of them are really neat, you know, the ideas he has," mom Pattie Mallette once said during an On Air With Ryan Seacrest interview.

Justin Bieber, Tattoos, Jail

Miami Beach Police Department

Rear Shot

The Biebs lifted his shirt to give police a closer look at his back.

Article continues below

Justin Bieber, Tattoos, Jail

Miami Beach Police Department

Psalm 119:105

"God had a purpose for me to just help people," Bieber once told Teen Vogue. "I haven't been to church in so long, and I planned on going, and I slept in. I was upset. It's all good. God forgives me."

Justin Bieber, Tattoos, Jail

Miami Beach Police Department

Indian Chief's Head

"My grandfather always took me to the Stratford Culliton [games] every Friday night," Bieber tweeted when he revealed this design on his shoulder in January 2012. "This is for u Grampa."

Justin Bieber, Tattoos, Jail

Miami Beach Police Department

Grinning Joker's Face, "Love"

Is this a joke? The singer showed off his humorous side in January 2014.

Article continues below

Justin Bieber, Tattoos, Jail

Miami Beach Police Department

Grinning Joker's Face, "Love"

Bieber debued this design around the same time he was accused of egging a neighbor's house.

Justin Bieber, Tattoos, Jail

Miami Beach Police Department

Left Arm Sleeve

Bieber got his first tattoo at age 16 and amassed more than 20 over the next four years.

Justin Bieber, Tattoos, Jail

Miami Beach Police Department

Left Arm Sleeve

Bieber's arm boasts images of a tiger, roses and a compass (among other designs).

Article continues below

Justin Bieber, Tattoos, Jail

Miami Beach Police Department

Praying Jesus

The Biebs got Christ's image inked on his leg in January 2012.

Justin Bieber, Tattoos, Jail

Miami Beach Police Department

Praying Jesus

"I am spiritual. I believe that Jesus died on the cross for my sins. I believe that he put me in this position, and that I have to always give him the glory he deserves for putting me here," Bieber said in a 2012 interview. "But I don't consider myself religious."

Bieber also posted on Saturday a video of himself from the neck down, set to Christian gospel singer Tasha Cobbs' rock song "Ahh."

More like "Aaaaaaah!" Many fans were shocked, as evidenced on Twitter.

Reactions were mixed on Instagram as well.

 

"Rip your beautiful chest," one user wrote to Bieber in response to his video.

"I can't see ur f--king abs anymore!!!!" another person said. "Wtf is this COME ON."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Justin Bieber , Tattoos , Top Stories , VG
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.