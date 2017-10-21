Angelina Jolie and Daughters Zahara and Shiloh Have a Girls' Night Out at The Breadwinner Premiere

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Sofia Richie

Sofia Richie Shines in Pink Gown and Snake Jewelry at Bulgari Event

Justin Bieber, Tattoo, Chest

Justin Bieber Covered His Entire Torso in Tattoos and Fans Are Freaking Out

Bethany Hamilton, Son, Tobias, Pregnant

Bethany Hamilton's Son Helps Her Give Pregnancy Update in the Cutest Way

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Zahara Jolie-Pitt

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Friday was a girls' night out for Angelina Jolie and her two eldest daughters.

The Oscar-winning actress brought Zahara, 12, and Shiloh, 11, to the premiere of her latest film, The Breadwinner, at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood.

Jolie and her girls were all smiles as they posed for photos on the blue carpet. The actress wore a chic, white, 3/4-sleeve full-length dress and pointed nude heels. Zahara wore a black semi-sheer lace gown, while Shiloh sported a black suit.

Zahara and Shiloh are two of Jolie and ex Brad Pitt's six children. The others—Maddox, 16, Pax, 13, and 9-year-old twins Vivienne and Knoxhave also accompanied their parents to events before. Last month, Jolie brought Zahara, Shiloh and the twins to the premiere of The Breadwinner at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival. 

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Zahara Jolie-Pitt

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Girls' Night Out

The actress brings Shiloh and Zahara to the premiere of the animated movie The Breadwinner.

Loung Ung, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, Pax Jolie-Pitt, Kimhak Mun, Knox Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Zaha

George Pimentel/WireImage

Toronto Premiere No. 1

Jolie and MaddoxPaxZaharaShilohKnox and Vivienne appear at the premiere of First They Killed My Father at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival.

Maddox Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Pax Jolie-Pitt

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix

Mom and the Boys

Jolie and sons Maddox and Pax appear at the premiere of First They Killed My Father at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival.

Article continues below

Angelina Jolie

George Pimentel/WireImage

Toronto Premiere No. 2

The actress brings ZaharaShiloh and twins Vivienne and Knox to the premiere of The Breadwinner at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival.

Angelina Jolie, Cast of First They Killed My Father, NYC Premiere

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

New York Night Out

Jolie appears with the kids at the premiere of First They Killed My Father in New York City.

Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt, Knox Leon Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt, Pax Thien

Eric Charbonneau/Invision for Twentieth Century Fox/AP Images

Mom's Little Movie Stars

The January 2016 premiere of Kung Fu Panda 3 turned out to be a a real family affair!

Article continues below

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie

Kaan Bozdoan/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Humanitarian in Training

Angelina, a UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador, brought Shiloh along to this June 2015 meeting in Turkey.

Brad Pitt, Knox Jolie-Pitt, Valentino Rossi

Mike Marsland/WireImage

Life in the Fast Lane

Brad and Knox attended the the MotoGP British Grand Prix race at Silverstone ahead of the release of the 2015 documentary Hitting The Apex.

Brad Pitt, Knox Jolie-Pitt

Mike Marsland/WireImage

Can You Hear Me Now?

Brad made sure his mini-me's ears were protected from the loud engines!

Article continues below

Brad Pitt, Pax, Shiloh, Maddox, Jolie-Pitt

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

Black Tie Affair

Pax, Shiloh and Maddox all dressed up for the 2014 premiere of Unbroken, which was directed by their mom.

Angelina Jolie, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt, Kids Choice Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Girls' Night Out

Zahara and Shiloh were Angelina's very special dates to the 2015 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards.

Angelina Jolie, Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt, Kids Choice Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Top Mom

The sisters were beyond excited when Angelina won the award for Best Villain for her role in Maleficent

Article continues below

Maleficent, Angelina Jolie, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt

Walt Disney Studios

Magnificent in Maleficent

Vivienne played a young Aurora in the 2014 Disney movie. She was technically the only Jolie-Pitt kid with a role in the film, but as Angelina told E! News, getting her to play the part turned into an acting exercise for the entire family!

Maddox Jolie-Pitt

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

On His Own

Brad and Angelina's oldest son posed for a few photos solo at the 2014 premiere if Maleficent

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt, Maddox Jolie-Pitt

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Oldest Sibling Perk

Maddox got to join his parents at the 2013 Governors Awards, where mom Angelina was honored for her dedication to humanitarian causes around the world with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award.

Article continues below

Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Pax, Maddox

Courtesy of Lucian Capellaro/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures International

World War Z

Maddox and Pax joined their parents at the 2013 premiere of Brad's zombie flick.

Brad Pitt, Maddox Jolie-Pitt

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Game Time

In January 2010, Maddox and Brad watched as the New Orleans Saints played the Arizona Cardinals. 

Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Maddox Jolie-Pitt

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Dressed to Impress

Maddox held his own alongside Brad and Angelina at the 2009 premiere of Invictus.

NEXT GALLERY: Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie's romance rewind

Article continues below

At the premiere of The Breadwinner, Jolie and her daughters also posed for pics with actress Saara Chaudry, who voices the main character Parvana in the animated film.

Jolie serves as a producer of The Breadwinner, which is about a young girl in Afghanistan who disguises herself as a boy in order to provide for her family. The movie hits theaters on November 17.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Angelina Jolie , Celeb Kids , Movies , Top Stories , VG
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.