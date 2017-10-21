Angelina Jolie and Daughters Zahara and Shiloh Have a Girls' Night Out at The Breadwinner Premiere

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Friday was a girls' night out for Angelina Jolie and her two eldest daughters.
The Oscar-winning actress brought Zahara, 12, and Shiloh, 11, to the premiere of her latest film, The Breadwinner, at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood.
Jolie and her girls were all smiles as they posed for photos on the blue carpet. The actress wore a chic, white, 3/4-sleeve full-length dress and pointed nude heels. Zahara wore a black semi-sheer lace gown, while Shiloh sported a black suit.
Zahara and Shiloh are two of Jolie and ex Brad Pitt's six children. The others—Maddox, 16, Pax, 13, and 9-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox—have also accompanied their parents to events before. Last month, Jolie brought Zahara, Shiloh and the twins to the premiere of The Breadwinner at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival.
The actress brings Shiloh and Zahara to the premiere of the animated movie The Breadwinner.
Jolie and Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne appear at the premiere of First They Killed My Father at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival.
Jolie and sons Maddox and Pax appear at the premiere of First They Killed My Father at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival.
The actress brings Zahara, Shiloh and twins Vivienne and Knox to the premiere of The Breadwinner at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival.
Jolie appears with the kids at the premiere of First They Killed My Father in New York City.
The January 2016 premiere of Kung Fu Panda 3 turned out to be a a real family affair!
Angelina, a UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador, brought Shiloh along to this June 2015 meeting in Turkey.
Brad and Knox attended the the MotoGP British Grand Prix race at Silverstone ahead of the release of the 2015 documentary Hitting The Apex.
Brad made sure his mini-me's ears were protected from the loud engines!
Pax, Shiloh and Maddox all dressed up for the 2014 premiere of Unbroken, which was directed by their mom.
Zahara and Shiloh were Angelina's very special dates to the 2015 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards.
The sisters were beyond excited when Angelina won the award for Best Villain for her role in Maleficent.
Vivienne played a young Aurora in the 2014 Disney movie. She was technically the only Jolie-Pitt kid with a role in the film, but as Angelina told E! News, getting her to play the part turned into an acting exercise for the entire family!
Brad and Angelina's oldest son posed for a few photos solo at the 2014 premiere if Maleficent.
Maddox got to join his parents at the 2013 Governors Awards, where mom Angelina was honored for her dedication to humanitarian causes around the world with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award.
Maddox and Pax joined their parents at the 2013 premiere of Brad's zombie flick.
In January 2010, Maddox and Brad watched as the New Orleans Saints played the Arizona Cardinals.
Maddox held his own alongside Brad and Angelina at the 2009 premiere of Invictus.
At the premiere of The Breadwinner, Jolie and her daughters also posed for pics with actress Saara Chaudry, who voices the main character Parvana in the animated film.
Jolie serves as a producer of The Breadwinner, which is about a young girl in Afghanistan who disguises herself as a boy in order to provide for her family. The movie hits theaters on November 17.