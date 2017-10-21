Bethany Hamilton's Son Helps Her Give Pregnancy Update in the Cutest Way

Adorable!

Bethany Hamilton announced on Friday she is 20 weeks along in her pregnancy and revealed the news in the cutest way.

The 27-year-old pro surfer and shark attack survivor posted a photo of herself in a bikini, standing on a beach while her 2-year-old son Tobias touches her baby bump. The words "20 weeks" are scrawled in the sand.

"20 weeks along and feeling excited everyday!" she wrote. "For those who don't know 20 weeks is about halfway along in pregnancy."

Hamilton had revealed earlier this month that she's and husband Adam Dirks are expecting their second child.

She had announced her pregnancy news on Instagram as well, with a video showing her husband Adam Dirks asking Tobias, "Where's baby?"

He then asks the toddler to give the baby a kiss and the child scampers over to Hamilton and kisses her tummy. Dirks tells their son, "You're going to be a good brother."

