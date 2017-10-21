Nightmare on Ice: How Tonya Harding Became the Forever-Villain to Nancy Kerrigan's Olympic Hero in One Whirlwind Month of Madness

In the end, Oksana Baiul won Olympic gold in women's figure skating at the 1994 Winter Olympics, and Nancy Kerrigan settled for silver.

But considering the road Kerrigan took to get to the Games in Lillehamer, Norway, second place may have never felt so much like a victory.

On Jan. 6, 1994, just over a month before the Olympics were set to begin, Kerrigan was on her way to her dressing room at what is now the Cobo Center in Detroit when an assailant came up behind her and thwacked her multiple times around her right knee with what looked like a crowbar or tire iron. The person, whom a witness said appeared to be wearing a credential that would have allowed him to move around the venue freely, then smashed a plexiglass door and fled.

Kerrigan fell to the ground, holding her knee and crying. Her father, Daniel Kerrigan, picked her up and carried her into the dressing room, where she was examined and then taken to a nearby hospital for X-rays.

Miraculously, Kerrigan, who was supposed to skate later that day in the first round of the ladies' solo competition at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, suffered only cuts and bruises.