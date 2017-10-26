Here's Proof That Keith Urban Is Best Friends With Everyone in the Music Industry

In the music industry, it's hard to find somebody like Keith Urban.

Sure, he has created countless hits including "Blue Ain't Your Color," "Cop Car" and "Wasted Time." Yes, he took time out of his schedule to mentor up and coming talent as a judge on American Idol for four seasons. And yes, he has an incredible family that includes Nicole Kidman as his wife.

But perhaps the cherry on top is that Keith appears to be beloved by countless singers and entertainers in the music industry.

"Keith is absolutely amazing. It's so much fun to get to share the stage with him," Carrie Underwood previously shared with E! News. "He's such a nice guy, such a family guy. When we were shooting the video [for "The Fighter"] Nicole stopped by, his daughters were there. It's nice to be around somebody like that."

And before you think it's just the country music community who is impressed with Keith, we're here to prove you wrong.