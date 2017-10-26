Here's Proof That Keith Urban Is Best Friends With Everyone in the Music Industry

by Mike Vulpo

Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman, Faith Hill, Trace Adkins, Victoria Pratt, Tim McGraw, Keith Urban's Famous Friends

Chris Polk/ACMA2017/Getty Images for ACM

In the music industry, it's hard to find somebody like Keith Urban.

Sure, he has created countless hits including "Blue Ain't Your Color," "Cop Car" and "Wasted Time." Yes, he took time out of his schedule to mentor up and coming talent as a judge on American Idol for four seasons. And yes, he has an incredible family that includes Nicole Kidman as his wife.

But perhaps the cherry on top is that Keith appears to be beloved by countless singers and entertainers in the music industry.

"Keith is absolutely amazing. It's so much fun to get to share the stage with him," Carrie Underwood previously shared with E! News. "He's such a nice guy, such a family guy. When we were shooting the video [for "The Fighter"] Nicole stopped by, his daughters were there. It's nice to be around somebody like that."

And before you think it's just the country music community who is impressed with Keith, we're here to prove you wrong.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's Sweetest Moments

Nick Jonas, Keith Urban, Pitbull

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Plenti

Pitbull jumped at the chance to collaborate with the Grammy winner on the track "Sun Don't Let Me Down." Adele has made it her mission to chat with Keith every time they are both at the Grammys. And Lionel Richie was a huge fan of Keith long before he signed on for the American Idol reboot.

In honor of his 50th birthday today, we're here to prove just how loved Keith is in Hollywood in our gallery below.

Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman, Faith Hill, Tim McGraw

Kevin Mazur/ACMA2017/Getty Images for ACM

Faith Hill & Tim McGraw

This town is big enough for two country music power couples. In fact, two famous pairs are totally friends with each other and love hanging out at award shows. 

Jennifer Lopez, Keith Urban

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez

For three seasons, the "Jenny From the Block" singer not only called Keith a friend, but also a co-worker on American Idol

Keith Urban, Adele, Keith Urban's Famous Friends

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for NARAS

Adele

Hello: Is it Keith you're looking for? If these two are at the Grammys, chances are cameras will stop them catching up.

Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, 2017 Grammys, Show, Performance

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS

Carrie Underwood

Saying we're "Blown Away" by Keith and Carrie's friendships and talents combined may be an understatement. 

Keith Urban, Maren Morris, Keith Urban's Famous Friends

Erika Goldring/Getty Images for ACM

Maren Morris

The "I Could Use a Love Song" singer is forever grateful after sharing the stage with Keith for his Ripcord tour. 

Keith Urban, Thomas Rhett, Keith Urban's Famous Friends

David Becker/ACM2016/Getty Images for dcp

Thomas Rhett

They may be competing against each other in different categories for the 2017 CMT Music Awards. This pair, however, is all love regardless of trophies earned. 

Keith Urban, Taylor Swift, Keith Urban's Famous Friends

Chris Polk/ACMA2013/Getty Images for ACM

Taylor Swift

During her 1989 tour, the "Shake It Off" singer completely fan-girled when Keith made a special appearance to perform "John Cougar, John Deere, John 3:16" and "Somebody Like You."

Keith Urban, Kenny Chesney, Keith Urban's Famous Friends

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Kenny Chesney

When the "All the Pretty Girls" singer was honored with BMI's President's Award in 2016, Keith had only nice words to say. "You were just a friend, right from that moment. And it's only stayed that way ever since," he explained. "Brother, I love you! I love you Kenny!" 

Keith Urban, Usher, Keith Urban's Famous Friends

Todd Williamson/Getty Images for InStyle

Usher

While they may be in different musical genres, this pair was able to share the same stage when they helped kick off the NFL season in 2008. They've been friendly ever since. 

Keith Urban, Harry Connick, Jr., Keith Urban's Famous Friends

Todd Williamson/Getty Images

Harry Connick Jr.

Whether jamming out together on Harry or sharing the judges table on American Idol, these two know how to make music magic. 

Keith Urban, Jason Aldean, Keith Urban's Famous Friends

Ed Rode/FilmMagic

Jason Aldean

After the mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival, Keith was one of the first to offer support for the "Burnin' It Down" singer. 

Keith Urban, Lenny Kravitz, Nicole Kidman

Rick Diamond/Getty Images

Lenny Kravitz

Even though Nicole Kidman and the  "American Woman" singer were once engaged, it's certainly not awkward for Keith. Just look at the 2013 CMT Music Awards.

Keith Urban, Ed Sheeran, Keith Urban's Famous Friends

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS

Ed Sheeran

The "A-Team" singer has a huge fan by the name of Keith. "It's beautifully refreshing to watch somebody on stage that's just about the music," Keith once shared after attending Ed's concert.  "It was extraordinary because this is a guy holding 90,000 people in the palm of his hand, not running around the stage— nothing except just a beautiful heart."

Keith Urban, Gwen Stefani, Keith Urban's Famous Friends

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Gwen Stefani

She ain't no hollaback girl, but the lead singer of No Doubt is certainly a fan of Keith. 

Keith Urban, Lionel Richie, Keith Urban's Famous Friends

Christopher Polk/ACMA2012/Getty Images for ACM

Lionel Richie

Any chance the "Hello" singer is asking Keith for a few American Idol pointers before the new season begins? 

Keith Urban, Randy Jackson

Scott Kirkland/FOX

Randy Jackson

After participating in American Idol with fellow judges Mariah Carey and Nicki Minaj, this pair has remained friendly. 

Keith Urban, Jon Bon Jovi

Chelsea Lauren/WireImage

Jon Bon Jovi

The music stars once sang the hit track "Who Says You Can't Go Home" together. 

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban, Brad Paisley, Keith Urban's Famous Friends

Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com

Brad Paisley

If you want to find two country music stars who know how to sing and rip a guitar, look no further than Brad and Keith. 

Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman, 2017 Producers Guild Awards

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Nicole Kidman

Perhaps the biggest Keith fan is no one other than his longtime wife. Couples goals? Absolutely.

So what does Keith have planned for his special day today? Sorry friends, but it looks like he's spending time with his ride-or-die fans.

"Just being with the family. The family is everything," he shared with E! News at the 2017 CMT Artists of the Year special. "It's totally everything. It's just lovely being together with family."

Happy birthday, Keith. We'll see you at the 2017 CMA Awards on November 8.

Catch the latest news on E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM in the UK, only on E!

