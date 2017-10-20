Jessie James Decker Shares the Hilarious Way She Teases Her Kids: "I'm Gonna Poop on You!"

A mom's gotta do what a mom's gotta do! 

It's not easy balancing a high-profile career and raising children, but it is definitely worth it. E! News caught up with some famous moms this week and they dished all about the joys and pains of motherhood. 

Jessie James Decker revealed the unconventional way she gets her kids to behave. "Sometimes when Vivi and Bubby are being kind of nuts, I go, 'If you don't stop, I'm gonna poop on you!'" The country singer revealed to E! News host Carissa Culiner

What did new-mom Hoda Kotb reveal is the best part of raising baby Haley Joy Kotb

See all of sweet stories in the clip above!

Catch the latest news on E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM in the UK, only on E!

