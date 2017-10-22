Alycia Bella Hires a Professional Matchmaker and Tensions Are High at Asiah Collins' House Party on The Platinum Life

What happens in Vegas doesn't always stay there! 

Fresh off of their fun trip to Vegas, it looks like Crystal Smith and Asiah Collins haven't completely put their past behind them. Even though they had a chat before the Jennifer Lopez concert, Asiah is still being a little bit shady when it comes to Crystal.

Especially when Asiah's bestie Blanca starts stirring up some drama within the group. No one had to resort to using any physical means—this time. However, lines were definitely drawn and no one is a fan of "big booty Blanca" as La'Myia Good likes to call her. 

Alycia Bella is still trying to heal from her breakup and hires a matchmaker to help her find love again. It doesn't go so well and she ends up getting set up with a guy who looks a lot like her ex. Awkward! 

La'Myia has plenty of issues of her own to deal with, like freaking out over doing her first post-baby photoshoot with her hubby Eric Bellinger and she's feeling less than confident about her body. "I feel like I'm not at my best," La'Myia reveals. "That's got me feeling a little weird." She's able to overcome her doubts and have an epic photoshoot with her boo! 

See everything that happened on this week's episode in the clip above! 

Watch the premiere of The Platinum Life Sunday, Oct. 22 at 10 p.m., only on E!

