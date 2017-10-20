Harvey Weinstein "Bullied His Way" into Actress' Hotel Room Before Rape, Her Lawyer Says

The unnamed Italian actress had talked about her encounter with Weinstein in an interview with the Los Angeles Times that was published on Thursday, hours after she reported the alleged rape to the LAPD. She asked not to be named because she is fearful of retaliation and concerned about protecting her children's privacy.

She told the newspaper that the producer raped her hours after she attended the Los Angeles, Italia Film, Fashion and Art Fest. She said she declined his invitation to go to his hotel room and that he later showed up in the lobby of her hotel after midnight and asked to come up to her room. She said she told him no but that he later knocked on her door.

"He...bullied his way into my hotel room, saying, 'I'm not going to [have sex with] you, I just want to talk,'" she said. "Once inside, he asked me questions about myself, but soon became very aggressive and demanding and kept asking to see me naked," she said.

Her attorney repeated her comments, saying Weinstein "bullied his way into her room."

"She has told me that obviously her greatest regret is opening that door," Ring said. "She had no idea what was coming."

The actress also said Weinstein repeatedly bragged about his power and influence and told her not to fight him. She said she tried to show him pictures of her children and her mother, who was undergoing chemotherapy, and cried and begged him to go away, to no avail.

"He grabbed me by the hair and forced me to do something I did not want to do," she said. "He then dragged me to the bathroom and forcibly raped me."