Nikki Bella Reflects on Her Road to WrestleMania 33 and Wonders If It Could Be Her Last on Total Bellas

The big day has arrived!
As Nikki Bella prepares for WrestleMania 33—and the possibility that John Cena may propose—she can't help but look back at how far she's come in the last year.
"I'm just soaking this in with Nattie right now," Nikki shares. "You get this excitement feeling—it's unreal." The incredible event they've been waiting for all year is finally here, and the only thing missing for Nikki is her twin sister Brie Bella.
"I'm so sad I'm not there," Brie shares over FaceTime. "You need to remember that last year's Mania, you walked down the ramp with a neck brace." Woah. It has been a hell of a year for the Bella Twins.
"You've come a long way," Brie shares. "You should be really proud of yourself." Although she is, for Nikki the ride is laced with a little bit of sadness, considering this may be her last time in the ring.
"There is this part of me that is scared," Nikki reveals. "Is this the last stadium I'm ever going to wrestle in?...I don't want this to be the end."
