Stranger Things' Finn Wolfhard Exits APA After Agent Accused of Sexual Abuse

  • By
  • &

by Jess Cohen |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News

Solange Calls Out Magazine: "Don't Touch My Hair"

Harvey Weinstein

Harvey Weinstein "Bullied His Way" into Actress' Hotel Room Before Rape, Her Lawyer Says

Blake Lively, Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Fans Think Blake Lively's Daughter Is the One Saying "Gorgeous" in New Song

Finn Wolfhard, 2017 Emmy Awards, Arrivals

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Finn Wolfhard has left his talent agency.

The 14-year-old Stanger Things actor has exited APA, a source confirms to E! News. This comes on the heels of allegations of sexual assault against Wolfhard's former agent Tyler Grasham, according to Deadline. The site reports that two men have come forward alleging that Grasham sexually assaulted them, adding that according to a source, the allegations are "the reason" Wolfhard left the agency.

Earlier this week, former child actor Blaise Godbe Lipman shared allegations of an encounter 10 years ago with Grasham on Facebook. "Tyler Grasham, under the pretense of a business meeting regarding potential agency representation at APA Agency, fed me alcohol while I was underage and sexually assaulted me," Lipman wrote.

Read

Eleven Returns in Stranger Things Season 2 Trailer! Judgment Day Is Here

Lucas Ozarowski is the second man to come forward with allegations about Grasham. The TV and film editor told Deadline Friday that in Jan. 2016 Grasham "did the same thing" to him that he did to Lipman and that he'll be filing a report with the Los Angeles Police Department.

In response, APA tells E! News, "APA takes these allegations extremely seriously and is investigating this matter."

These allegations have surfaced almost two weeks after Harvey Weinstein was terminated from The Weinstein company, three days after the New York Times published a story about allegations of sexual misconduct stretching back over a decade.

On Friday, Descendants actor Cameron Boyce reportedly fired Grasham as his agent.

E! News has reached out to Wolfhard and APA for comment.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Stranger Things , Controversy , Apple News , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.