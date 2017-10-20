How Kim Kardashian Plans on Celebrating Her 37th Birthday

Kim Kardashian is turning 37 years old on Oct. 21, and it looks like the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is turning another year older and another year wiser.

"Feeling like I found the meaning of life, finally!" she writes on her website.

Kardashian fans know that the family goes all out for birthdays. This summer, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian threw their daughters North West and Penelope Disick a Moana-themed party and Khloe Kardashian's boyfriend Tristan Thompson celebrated his sweetheart's birthday with a surprise party.

So, how is Kim celebrating this year?

The A-lister has opted for a "super low-key" celebration with her hubby Kanye West. A source tells E! News there will also be a brunch at Kris Jenner's house in Calabasas this weekend. After all, there's nothing better than spending your birthday with the ones you love.

Last year's birthday celebration was low-key as well as Kim was still healing from the Paris robbery.