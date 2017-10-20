Kate Mara Can't Wait to Chop her Hair off

When it comes to beauty, Kate Mara is as relatable as it gets.

Despite her status as a Hollywood frontrunner, the star's preference for barely-there makeup and her sensitive skin results in an uncomplicated routine that places value on skin-care. She's loyal to her favorite products and the simplicity of her beauty.

Don't get us wrong, she's also far from a bore. With a quick Google search of the Megan Leavey actress, you can tell she enjoys change. Natural red tresses, blonde bobs, short chops—the star has tried it all (including extensions, which she hates). And, we've yet to see a style that doesn't flatter her.

E! News caught up with the House of Cards star last night as Physicians Formula celebrated its 80th birthday and limited edition Anniversary Makeup Collection. At the party, she revealed the product she's been using for fifteen years, what's in her makeup bag and how she knows when to change her hair.