Saturday Savings: Selena Gomez's Platform Sneakers Are 30% Off

  • By
  • &

by Alanah Joseph |

ESC: Selena Gomez

Gotham/GC Images

Selena Gomez's white sneakers are on sale now!

Just yesterday, the "Bad Liar" singer was spotted in the Soho district of NYC wearing a light blue Rouje dress, the Coach Selena Grace Bag (which the pop star designed) and Puma sneakers. While the dress has sold out and the purse may be an investment, the pearly white platform shoes are available and 30 percent off.

Her shoe choice is no surprise, as she recently announced a new partnership with Puma. "Officially a part of the fam @puma #pumapartner," she revealed on Instagram last month.

Photos

How to Wear a Denim Skirt in the Fall Like Selena Gomez

"Puma has changed the game when it comes to the mash-up of athletic wear and fashion," she stated in a press release. "It's amazing to see this influence on style and culture and I'm excited to be a part of it."

The timing of her collaboration and sneaker reveal come just in time for fall, when essentials are vital. White sneakers are a must for your wardrobe. These, in particular, are worthy of the small investment. They're velcro, so you can say good bye to dirty laces. And, they have a platform, adding a little height to the casual look (attn: heel lovers).

Even better: There are more pairs of platform sneakers that are guilt-free (aka on sale). Check out the bargains below!

ESC: Saturday Savings, Selena Gomez Sneakers

Puma

Women's Basket Platform Strap Casual Sneakers from Finish Line, Was $110, Now $79.98

ESC: Saturday Savings, Selena Gomez Sneakers

Ash

Joe Slip-On Platform Sneakers, Was $180, Now $99.99

ESC: Saturday Savings, Selena Gomez's Sneakers

Guess

Alexea Platform Sneakers, Was $69, Now $34.50

ESC: Saturday Savings, Selena Gomez Sneakers

Kendall and Kylie

Women's Tyler Perforated Lace Up Platform Sneakers, Was $130, Now $104

ESC: Saturday Savings, Selena Gomez Sneakers

OPENING CEREMONY

Platform Slip-On Sneakers, Was $206, Now $144

ESC: Saturday Savings, Selena Gomez Sneakers

Dolce Vita

Tina Leather Sneakers, Was $125, Now $69.99

ESC: Saturday Savings, Selena Gomez Sneakers

MM6 Maison Margiela

Low Top Sneakers, Was $380, Now $300

ESC: Saturday Savings, Selena Gomez Sneakers

Fenty by Puma

Leather Trainer Sneakers, Was $190, Now $84

