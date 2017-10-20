Zootopia Comes to Life When Sloths Take Over the DMV

We hope you aren't in a rush because this DMV is moving at a sloth's pace in the hilarious YouTube video made by Oh My Disney in honor of National Sloth Day.

Human DMV-goers are shocked to find themselves being assisted by the slow-moving animals in the clip, which was inspired by Disney's Oscar-winning feature Zootopia.

Similar to the animated comedy, the real sloths move at a leisurely—yet adorable—pace while helping drivers change their address, snap photos for drivers licenses and print out forms.

While the adults in the room are understandably impatient, the children cannot help but laugh at the furry animals playing work for the day.