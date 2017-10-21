Olivia Culpo's Wide-Leg Denim Is Making Us Rethink Skinny Jeans

by Alanah Joseph |

ESC: Olivia Culpo, Denim
ESC: 30 Days Denim Banners

Aren't you tired of squeezing, jumping and wiggling to get into your jeans?

Thankfully, celebs like Olivia Culpo and Joan Smalls are bringing attention to a comfortable and on-trend denim style: wide-leg jeans. These pairs of jeans look just how they sound—the width of the legs, from the thigh to the ankle, is larger than your typical straight leg jean. This means they're easy to put on, take off and move around in.

They're also easy to style. Once you find a pair with the perfect rise and length for your desired look, find a graphic T-shirt or bodysuit, then you're done. 

How to Wear a Denim Skirt in the Fall Like Selena Gomez

Ready to relax? Check out our favorite wide-leg trends below! 

ESC: Olivia Culpo

BG002/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Dark Crops

Olivia Culpo makes dad-inspired fashion look stunning. The cap, turtleneck and wide-leg, blue-gray trousers have a comfort and fit commonly seen in menswear. However, the sheer fabric of her shirt and black mules offers a feminine note that makes this look fall-worthy.

ESC: Wide-Leg Denim

7 FOR ALL MANKIND

Wide Leg Cropped Jeans, Now $120

ESC: Wide-Leg Denim

SEE BY CHLOÉ

Cropped High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans, $395

ESC: Wide-Leg Denim

Re/Done

Black High-Rise Wide-Leg Crop Jeans, $335

ESC: New Denim Trends, Joan Smalls

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Wide-Leg Denim

Take notes from Joan Smalls' off-duty style. The model wears her wide-leg jeans with a crop top, furry coat and boats, mixing practical and fashionable. Could this be your cold-weather uniform?

ESC: Wide-Leg Denim

VICTORIA VICTORIA BECKHAM

Flared Jeans, $234

ESC: Wide-Leg Denim

River Island

Mid Blue Wash Mila Wide Leg Jeans, $84

ESC: Wide-Leg Denim

TopShop

MOTO Belted Wide Leg Jeans, $85

ESC: Sofia Richie, Denim

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Low-Rise Crops

Oversized denim is flattering when you find the right cut. Sofia Richie's low-rise, baggy jeans accentuate her abs and adds an effortless note to her high-fashion look.

ESC: Wide-Leg Denim

NOBODY DENIM

Freya Jean Carefree, $219

ESC: Wide-Leg Denim

Madewell

Wide-Leg Crop Jeans, $128

ESC: Wide-Leg Denim

Kohl's

Women's Jennifer Lopez Release Hem Cropped Jeans, Now $12.80

