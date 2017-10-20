Kendall Jenner Cheers on Blake Griffin at Clippers Game Before a Night of Dinner and Dancing

Kendall Jenner cheered on Blake Griffin as he helped lead the Los Angeles Clippers to victory over the Lakers on Thursday, after which they headed to dinner and a nightclub.

The 21-year-old model and Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the 28-year-old NBA star first sparked romance rumors in August and have not commented on the nature of their relationship.

After Thursday's game, during which the Clippers beat the Lakers with a score of 108-92, Kendall and Blake had a late dinner at the upscale Petite Taqueria taco bar in the West Hollywood area around 10 p.m., E! News has learned exclusively. They then met up with her sister Kourtney Kardashian at the Poppy nightclub.

Inside, Kendall and Blake were inseparable, a source told E! News. They did not leave each other's sides as they danced and laughed together. Blake had a drink in his hand, while Kendall did not. The two left the venue in one car just after 1 a.m.