Behold, the First Grey's Anatomy Spinoff BTS Video Is Here

The Grey's Anatomy spinoff may not have a name yet—that we know of—but that hasn't stopped the ABC midseason replacement from going into production. And star Jay Hayden is already giving Shondaland fans a sneak peek at day one on set!

The TGIT vet, who starred in both seasons of The Catch, shared a hilarious video on Instagram featuring himself and co-star Barrett Doss sitting together in what looks an ambulance. "Hollywood! Non-stop action here on day one," he says as he films an empty parking lot through a rain-streaked windshield. "Non-stop action. Barrett, how's the action today?"

"Hot," his co-star shouts as she scrolls through her own phone, causing Hayden to burst into laughter. "And fast!"

"Oh my god, it's intense you guys," he jokes, turning the camera back on himself. "This is crazy!"