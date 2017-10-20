Liam Payne Releases "Bedroom Floor"—and It's Cheryl Cole's "Favorite" Song

Just in time for the weekend, Liam Payne dropped his new song "Bedroom Floor."

Based on the lyrics, the song could be inspired by a rough patch in Payne's relationship with Cheryl Cole. Here are a few telling lines:

"Baby, heard you been talking about me lately. Telling all your friends how much you hate me."

"We always on and off until you're on me."

"You want to break up just to fix it now."

The refrain even goes, "You said it was over. But your clothes say different on my bedroom floor."

Watch the video to listen to the song and hear the lyrics.