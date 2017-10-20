Jealousy, Cats and a "Gorgeous" Man: Breaking Down Taylor Swift's New Single About Joe Alwyn

Listen closely, Swfities, because Taylor Swift just released a new single and it's time to decode it.

On the heels of her midnight drop, "Gorgeous," the songstress has fans around the world once again wondering—who is Taylor singing about? Well, time to get out a notepad and pen because we're here to connect the dots.

The theme of her newest track is—as the title suggests—a "gorgeous" man Swift is pining over. From the sound of it, Swift is technically unavailable as she references "a boyfriend, he's older than us. He's in the club doing I don't know what."

While you might initially think she's talking about her ex Calvin Harris considering he's a world-famous DJ, Swift's following ex Tom Hiddlestonis older by a few years, which makes us think he's the former flame she's referencing. So, that would mean current beau Joe Alwynis the love interest at the center of this song. However, don't take our word for it—turns out Taylor spilled the beans about the song's subject to her fans during a secret listening session.