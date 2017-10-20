"Harry Styles" Scares Niall Horan on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Ellen DeGeneres is known for pulling pranks on celebrities. Now, the talk-show host can add another victim to her list: Niall Horan.

During The Ellen DeGeneres Show, DeGeneres asked the former One Direction band member if he still kept in touch with his old band mates. To Directioners' delight, the "Too Much To Ask" singer said he did, noting that Louis Tomlinson came to one of his shows and that Liam Payne and Harry Styles were meeting up with him in the next few weeks.

That's when it happened: A man dressed as Styles jumped out of DeGeneres' side table and caused Horan to scream.

"Cardiac arrest nearly happened there," Horan quipped. "Why is it not just straight forward on this show?"

Watch the video to see the prank.