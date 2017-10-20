Katy Perry Gets Stuck in the Air on Floating Planet Prop in Concert

The "California Gurls" singer got stuck in the air during a concert in Nashville, Tenn. on Oct. 18. As part of her Witness tour, the Grammy-nominated artist performed a number from a giant floating planet. Perry—perched upon a suspended Saturn in a sparkly, silver ensemble—told fans she couldn't get down.
"I'm really stuck," she told concert attendees. "This is the first time that I've been stuck in space. I know I'm kind of a space cadet, but actually this thing is being stuck right now."
The "Firework" performer then told fans, "You better put your phone up because this is a YouTube moment."
This isn't the first time Perry has ventured into space for a show. While hosting the 2017 MTV VMAs, Perry dressed up in an astronaut costume and floated onto the stage. She then made a few jokes about how the world had changed since she left planet Earth.
She can also be seen floating in the music video for her song E.T.
We're glad Perry was able to make it back down safe and sound.
