Justin Timberlake Performs His Wedding Song on Five-Year Anniversary With Jessica Biel

When Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel tied the knot on Oct. 19, 2012, in Italy, the 'N Sync singer performed an original song as his bride walked down the aisle. Later, when the time came time for their first dance, they chose "A Song for You" by Donny Hathaway. Written and recorded by music legend Leon Russell, the ballad has been covered by many artists over the years, such as Christina Aguilera, Cher, Whitney Houston, Willie Nelson and Amy Winehouse.

In celebration of their five-year anniversary, Timberlake shared a video of himself performing the song during a recent recording session. "#TBT to a late night freestyle session on a break in the studio - YES I've been back in the studio cooking! But, today is even more special for me because five years ago, on this day, I became the luckiest man in the world when I exchanged vows with my best friend," Timberlake told his Facebook fans. "This song was our first dance."