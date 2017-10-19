Sophia Grace Is All Grown Up—and Her Music Is Too

Sophia Grace still has that super bass and more.

It's hard to believe that it's been more than six years since the singer became a viral star thanks to her cover of Nicki Minaj's smash-hit single with cousin Rosie.

But with Throwback Thursday upon us, we decided to check in with the YouTube star's life. As it turns out, she's all grown up in more ways than one.

One look at the 14-year-old's Instagram and you'll find the former Ellen DeGeneres Show regular still has her signature personality.

And for those wondering about her music career, it's still going strong with her own personal lyrics.