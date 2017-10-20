Rihanna's Denim Dress Is More Versatile Than You Think

Robert Kamau/GC Images
Attention: You need to add a denim dress to your fall wardrobe.
The denim dress is arguably the most wearable, versatile and easy garment. You simply put it on, add boots, sneakers or flats, grab a jacket and a standout accessory, then you're done. You can walk out of the door in 5 minutes, yet look put together and stylish—sounds like a dream. Or, on days that you want to make a statement, you can layer your denim with jeans (like Rihanna), bright tops or patterned coats. It is what you make it.
Before you grab your car keys to go to your local mall, any denim dress won't do. There are certainly silhouettes and styles that are making their way through celebrity closets and into our shopping cart.
Check out the celeb-loved denim dress trends and our favorite dresses below!
Raymond Hall/GC Images
Gabrielle Union's denim midi makes us want to trade in our basic denim chambray button-down for a dress. For one, you don't have to find pants to match. Two, you can create a leg split within an instant. And, it looks great with any coat.
Lou Lou Denim Dress, $385
Denim Dress, $49.90
All Access/AKM-GSI
While most denim dress hang loose, this iteration offers a form-fitting alternative. The best part: During the warmer months, you wear it alone like Victoria Secret model Romee Strijd, and when it's cold, you can layer it over a sweater or long-sleeve top. It's so versatile.
Denim Dress, $875
Cass Denim Dress, Now $177
Robert Kamau/GC Images
Love Rihanna's all-denim ensemble? Invest in an asymmetrical denim dress to layer over jeans for channel the bad gal's style.
Denim Dress with Asymmetric Hemline, Now $199
