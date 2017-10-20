Rihanna's Denim Dress Is More Versatile Than You Think

ESC: Denim Dresses, Rihanna

Robert Kamau/GC Images

ESC: 30 Days Denim Banners

Attention: You need to add a denim dress to your fall wardrobe.

The denim dress is arguably the most wearable, versatile and easy garment. You simply put it on, add boots, sneakers or flats, grab a jacket and a standout accessory, then you're done. You can walk out of the door in 5 minutes, yet look put together and stylish—sounds like a dream. Or, on days that you want to make a statement, you can layer your denim with jeans (like Rihanna), bright tops or patterned coats. It is what you make it.

Before you grab your car keys to go to your local mall, any denim dress won't do. There are certainly silhouettes and styles that are making their way through celebrity closets and into our shopping cart. 

Check out the celeb-loved denim dress trends and our favorite dresses below! 

ESC: Denim Dresses, Gabrielle Union

Raymond Hall/GC Images

The New Button-Down

Gabrielle Union's denim midi makes us want to trade in our basic denim chambray button-down for a dress. For one, you don't have to find pants to match. Two, you can create a leg split within an instant. And, it looks great with any coat. 

ESC: Denim Dresses

Boohoo

Diana Denim Long Shirt Dress, $46

ESC: Denim Dresses

M.I.H. Jeans

Lou Lou Denim Dress, $385

ESC: Denim Dresses

Zara

Denim Dress, $49.90

ESC: Denim Dresses, Romee Strijd

All Access/AKM-GSI

The Sultry Overall Dress

While most denim dress hang loose, this iteration offers a form-fitting alternative. The best part: During the warmer months, you wear it alone like Victoria Secret model Romee Strijd, and when it's cold, you can layer it over a sweater or long-sleeve top. It's so versatile.

ESC: Denim Dresses

STELLA MCCARTNEY

Denim Dress, $875

ESC: Denim Dresses

M.I.H. Jeans

Cass Denim Dress, Now $177

ESC: Denim Dresses

Genuine People

Overall Bodycon Denim Dress, $90

ESC: Denim Dresses, Rihanna

Robert Kamau/GC Images

The Asymmetric Dress

Love Rihanna's all-denim ensemble? Invest in an asymmetrical denim dress to layer over jeans for channel the bad gal's style.

ESC: Denim Dresses

SJYP

Denim Dress with Asymmetric Hemline, Now $199

ESC: Denim Dresses

Jonathan Simkhai

Asymmetrical Ruffled Denim Dress, $595

ESC: Denim Dresses

PrettyLittleThing

Black Denim Detail Mesh Bodycon Dress, $45

