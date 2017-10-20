Jennifer Garner's Pre-Halloween Look & Other Best Dressed of the Week

Is it Halloween yet? Because Jennifer Garner's all-black ensemble is getting us in the spirit.

No, the actress isn't being a witch for everyone's favorite costume holiday. Attending the 5th Annual Save the Children Illumination Gala at the American Museum of Natural History, Jennifer wore a cape coat over a sequined Michael Kors Collection gown with fringe falling from the chest down to the floor. The A-lister looked beautiful with the coat off, but both pieces together produced a pretty dynamic effect. Come Halloween, should Jen want to be the most fashionable witch in town in this ensemble, we wouldn't be mad at her.