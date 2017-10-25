A Stranger Comeback: How Winona Ryder Embraced Acting Her Age After Scandal, Heartbreak and a Break From Hollywood

If there was an '80s It Girl who made the leap into the '90s and came out still cool on the other side, it was Winona Ryder.

She nailed the complex, layered teen roles in cult-classic movies like Lucas, Heathers, Beetlejuice, Edward Scissorhands and Mermaids, all of which she had under her belt by the time she was 19. She became the poster girl for Generation X angst in the poster movie for Generation X, the Ben Stiller-helmed Reality Bites, as well as a leading lady for any era in the likes of Bram Stoker's Dracula, The Age of Innocence and Little Women. Francis Ford Coppola, Martin Scorsese and Tim Burtonlined up to cast her, and she went toe to toe with Gary Oldman, Daniel Day-Lewis and her then-fiancé Johnny Depp.

Remarking on how her former agent (emphasis on former) had advised her that doing Heathers would be career suicide, she mused to the New York Times. "It's so simple. You do what makes you proud. But people can't deal with simplicity here. They need things to be complicated."

Her big, dark eyes conveying intelligence, vulnerability, curiosity and disbelief in a glance, Ryder became the the most sought-after thinking-woman's star in Hollywood. And it was a heady time to be a young, hot celebrity: There were tabloid rumors and stalkers and paparazzi, sure, but no social media or even much of an Internet for that matter, and unplugging basically meant turning off your answering machine.