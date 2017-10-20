Jessie James Decker Gives a Big Clue About the "Southern" Name She's Giving Baby No. 3!

Is it a boy or a girl?!

Jessie James Decker is dropping clues about the sex of her third child and what she and hubby Eric Decker plan to name it. The pregnant Eric & Jessie star admits she won't be able to keep the secrets much longer.

"I'm gonna have to probably announce it soon though because Vivianne knows what it is and she keeps telling her entire class and all the teachers are coming up to me after school going, ‘Vivianne prayed for baby blank during lunch. We're so excited.' I'm like, ‘Vivianne! You are telling everybody,'" the mother of two tells E! News in an exclusive interview.