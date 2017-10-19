Denim Defiance: Kendall Jenner Broke the Rules so You Could, Too

Antony Jones/Getty Images
Antony Jones/Getty Images
The moment Kendall Jenner bared her legs in a pair of denim shorts at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival—all dress codes became forever extinct.
The convention that traditionally casual fabrics, like denim, be reserved for the street came to a crashing halt. With the supermodel's non-conformist cutoffs at the helm the movement, the former fashion faux pas became a red-carpet norm. While the reality-TV star sparked major dialogue and praise, marking the end of the taboo was not a single-handed endeavor.
Celebrities from Katy Perry to Kate Hudson graced formal events, risking ridicule with their acts of denim defiance. Take careful note, to see how each of these celebrities made sure to elevate their denim with embroidery, accessories and matching stilettos, to always avoid feeling undressed.
If Bella Hadid and Naya Rivera's love for coordinating denims is too bold for you, get inspired by Amanda Seyfried's simply stated denim.
Barry King/FilmMagic
This Balmain minidress exudes high fashion, as it further proves denim's place on the red carpet. Just look at the detailed quilting and gold embroidery woven into the piece. There's no doubt in anyone's mind that she is perfectly dressed for this occasion.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
You have to love a girl who pairs diamonds with denim, right? The supermodel did just that, in her plunging bodice and frayed, floor-length denim skirt at the 2017 Met Gala. Given that the event's theme was "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between," the distressed detailing perfectly fell into place alongwith the night's other deconstructed looks. Talk about sheer-perfection.
Jamie McCarthy/WireImage
At the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards, the Moroccan-Dutch model's embroidered jumpsuit by Adam Selman and denim moto jacket turned heads, as a veil of blue tulle trailed behind her. This highly styled jean jumpsuit definitively proved no occasion is too formal for jeans.
Antony Jones/Getty Images
The supermodel's 2017 Cannes look was a definite a break from traditional floor-length gowns, but you have to respect the unexpected. This look also offers a great, everyday styling tip (you know, because we can't all go to South of France): Pair skinny jeans or denim cutoffs with a very voluminous top. This will bring attention to both your top half and legs.
Prince Williams/Wireimage
The Black-ish star stunned in her distressed denim in this deconstructed shift dress at the 2017 BET Awards. The Jonathan Simkhai frock gave the Harvard student just enough edge and elegance to rock the red carpet or re-purpose it for a more casual evening.
Ben Gabbe/FilmMagic
If you google fetch, this picture is what appears. At first glance, the former Mean Girls actress' dress looks simply navy. Upon further examination, the ruffled gown and shoes are definitively denim. Style points for all the detailed stitching and those cascading curls for elevating this otherwise un-embellished look.
You probably never thought torn mom jeans would make it on the red carpet—but they did! The Glee star paired hers with a puffy long-sleeve top, completing her denim-on-denim look for the 2017 Teen Choice Awards.
Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage
Britney Spears' biggest fan-girl was revealed, when the Swish Swish singer appeared in a nostalgic Versace denim dress. The look was a clear homage to one of the Toxic singer's most iconic looks. Of course, Katy didn't forget the most important accessory: Riff Raff, as Justin Timberlake.
Jawad Elatab / Splash News
The model is a veteran in rocking double denim, but this is a standout look for so many reasons. Her effortless glamour is all in the details of her accessories, including those giant hoops, a choker and furry shawl.
