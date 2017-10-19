Bloody Nipples?! Pregnant Jessie James Decker Gets Real About Breastfeeding: "My Boobs Get So Massive"

As for breastfeeding, Jessie tells Carissa that it sort consumes your life as a new mom. "It's tough but it's really sweet," Jessie revealed.

"I love breastfeeding and you're gonna love it to," she added. "And when your nipples get really bloody, you know put a little Vaseline, you'll be fine."

"They really do bleed?" Carissa asked.

"Oh yes. Mine bled both times," Jessie said. "I had some hungry little babies."

