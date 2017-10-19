EXCLUSIVE!

Bloody Nipples?! Pregnant Jessie James Decker Gets Real About Breastfeeding: "My Boobs Get So Massive"

Jessie James Decker is getting real about breastfeeding!

E! News caught up with the pregnant Eric & Jessie star earlier today to chat about her growing family. The mother of two also gave pregnant E! co-host Carissa Culiner some advice on what to expect from mommy life.

"The worst part [of pregnancy] is finding clothes to fit because I don't think they have the cutest maternity clothes," Jessie, who just released her new album Southern Girl City Lights, dished. "And my boobs get so massive, like humungous, that nothing fits. I can't get anything to fit my body and it's so stressful. My back hurts, so that's tough."

As for breastfeeding, Jessie tells Carissa that it sort consumes your life as a new mom. "It's tough but it's really sweet," Jessie revealed.

"I love breastfeeding and you're gonna love it to," she added. "And when your nipples get really bloody, you know put a little Vaseline, you'll be fine."

"They really do bleed?" Carissa asked.

"Oh yes. Mine bled both times," Jessie said. "I had some hungry little babies."

For more from our interview with Jessie, watch E! News tonight at 7 and 11 p.m.!

