Celine Dion and Other Celebs Support #SpiritDay

Scores of people, including celebs, wore purple on Thursday in honor of Spirit Day (#SpiritDay), which is aimed at taking a stand against bullying in support of LGBTQ youth.

Such stars include Todd Chrisley of Chrisley Knows Best, Emilie De Ravin—aka Bella from Once Upon a Time, and Kerry Washington took to Instagram to show their support.

"Join me and go purple ♥ and take a stand against bullying for #SpiritDay. Stand up for LGBT youth and #ChooseKindness," the Scandal star wrote on Instagram.

In addition, celebs such as Courtney Love and Adam Lambert performed at the Believer Spirit Day Concert, presented by musician Justin Tranter and GLAAD, in Los Angeles on Wednesday.