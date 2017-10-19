Celine Dion and Other Celebs Support #SpiritDay

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Selena Gomez, Charlie Puth, 2016 Grammy Awards

Did Charlie Puth Just Drop a Selena Gomez Reference in His Music Video?

Hoda Kotb, Baby, Adoption, Haley Joy

Hoda Kotb Gives an Update on Haley Joy: "She's Everything"

Romeo Santos

You Have to Watch This TBT Video of Romeo Santos Singing at the Beginning of His Career

Scores of people, including celebs, wore purple on Thursday in honor of Spirit Day (#SpiritDay), which is aimed at taking a stand against bullying in support of LGBTQ youth.

Such stars include Todd Chrisley of Chrisley Knows BestEmilie De Ravin—aka Bella from Once Upon a Time, and Kerry Washington took to Instagram to show their support. 

"Join me and go purple ♥ and take a stand against bullying for #SpiritDay. Stand up for LGBT youth and #ChooseKindness," the Scandal star wrote on Instagram.

In addition, celebs such as Courtney Love and Adam Lambert performed at the Believer Spirit Day Concert, presented by musician Justin Tranter and GLAAD, in Los Angeles on Wednesday. 

Todd Chrisley, Spirit Day

Instagram

Todd Chrisley

"Today's the day! Show your support for LGBT youth and #GoPurple for #SpiritDay," he wrote on Instagram.

Kerry Washington, Spirit Day

Instagram

Kerry Washington

"Join me and go purple ♥ and take a stand against bullying for #SpiritDay. Stand up for LGBT youth and #ChooseKindness," the Scandal star wrote on Instagram.

Elizabeth Banks, Spirit Day

Twitter

Elizabeth Banks

"Going purple today to take a stand against bullying and support LGBTQ youth for #SpiritDay @GLAAD," the actress tweeted.

Article continues below

Steve Howey, Spirit Day

Twitter

Steve Howey

I am proud to take part in #SpiritDay by wearing purple in a stand against bullying and to show my support for LGBT youth," the Shameless actor tweeted.

Emilie de Ravin, Spirit Day

Instagram

Emilie de Ravin

"Join me: follow @glaad & wear something (anything!-socks or hair tie!) purple now to stand against bullying," the Once Upon a Time actress wrote on Instagram.

Will & Grace, Spirit Day

Twitter

Will & Grace Cast

"Join the #WillAndGrace cast in celebrating #SpiritDay with @glaad to show support to LGBTQ youth!" read a tweet posted on the show's page.

Article continues below

Adam Lambert, Believer Spirit Day

Rachel Murray/Getty Images for GLAAD

Adam Lambert

"@glaad #spiritday thanks @tranterjustin ! What an amazing night of community!" the singer wrote on Instagram.

Darren Criss, Believer Spirit Day

Rachel Murray/Getty Images for GLAAD

Darren Criss

The Glee alum poses for photos at the Believer Spirit Day Concert.

Courtney Love, Believer Spirit Day

Rachel Murray/Getty Images for GLAAD

Courtney Love

"What an honor it was to be a part of such a special event for @glaad @tranterjustin with @haileesteinfeld @adamlambert @rossbutler @chappellercmh @merlinkauffman @brettalannelson @harry_brant @sebastianfaena @richardnieto_ @welikesam @drewshearwood #glaadspiritday #pride #glaad #spiritday Justin I adore your mom," the singer wrote on Instagram.

Article continues below

Hailee Steinfeld, Believer Spirit Day

Rachel Murray/Getty Images for GLAAD

Hailee Steinfeld

"HAPPY #SPIRITDAY!!!" the actress and singer tweeted.

Tinashe, Believer Spirit Day

Rachel Murray/Getty Images for GLAAD

Tinashe

The singer is all smiles at the Believer Spirit Day Concert.

Carly Rae Jepsen, Believer Spirit Day

Rachel Murray/Getty Images for GLAAD

Carly Rae Jepsen

"Happy #spiritday - wear purple people! In support of all LGBTQ," she wrote on Instagram.

Article continues below

Celine Dion, Purple Rain, Concert

Facebook

Celine Dion

In honor of Spirit Day, the singer had a video of her performing the late Prince's "Purple Rain" posted on her Facebook page.

Céline Dionshowed her support for Spirit Day by having a video of her performing the late Prince's "Purple Rain" posted on her Facebook page. 

"Let it rain purple on #SpiritDay as we take a stand together against bullying, and to support LGBTQ youth!" the post read.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ LGBT , Top Stories , VG
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.