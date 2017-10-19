Hoda Kotb Gives an Update on Haley Joy: "She's Everything"

Hoda Kotb can't help but gush over her baby girl Haley Joy Kotb.

Today's fourth hour co-anchor announced that she had adopted Haley Joy in Feb. 2017 and since then Kotb has documented her motherhood journey on social media. Kotb, a breast cancer survivor, attended the Breast Cancer Research Foundation's annual luncheon on Thursday in New York City and dished about her daughter in an exclusive interview with E! News.

"I can't contain myself, she is everything...she's everything," Kotb told us about Haley Joy, adding that her baby girl is standing up now!