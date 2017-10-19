Meet Ines Rau, Playboy's First Transgender Playmate

Since Hugh Hefner passed away in September, there's been a lot of talk about all the boundaries his magazine has pushed in its 64 years of production. Playboy has always been closely linked to the public's perception of women and sex, and the magazine doesn't seem to be changing that intent any time soon.

Meet Ines Rau.

The 26-year-old French model of North African descent has been named Playboy's first-ever openly transgender Playmate. The newcomer is New York based and currently has close to 240,000 Instagram followers.