The Walking Dead's Katelyn Nacon Reveals Her Must-Have Item for the Zombie Apocalypse and More When She Takes the E!Q

Katelyn Nacon is having the time of her life running for her life.

The 18-year-old actress joined The Walking Dead last season playing Enid, an intrepid (you kinda have to be), wary survivor who was picked up from the Alexandria Safe-Zone and has since settled into a leadership role at The Hilltop along with Lauren Cohan's Maggie. And with increased responsibilities on The Hilltop came a promotion to series regular, which obviously has its perks.

"When I became a series regular I started getting sent a script for every episode of the season," Nacon tells E! News. "Before I would only get the scripts for the episodes I'm in."

So does that mean her loved ones are all over her like a swarm of walkers for spoilers?