Vine Star Gavin Is Growing Up Before Our Very Eyes

Gavin, Vine, Kate Thomas

Kate Thomas

He's growing up!

The Vine app may have shut down but that doesn't mean our love for its best stars turned off.

Kate Thomas, the mom of one-time Vine star Gavin, an adorable tyke who gained notoriety a few years ago as the nephew of former Vine star Nick Mastodon, tweeted her Internet famous son's first grade photo—and we can't believe how big he's gotten!

The proud mom shared the cute photo with her 95.7K Twitter followers. Along with the sweet and smiling photo, she wrote, "Gavin's first grade photo!" 

Along with wearing a big smile, the first grader was dressed in a button-down shirt.

Gavin shot to Vine fame in 2014 when his uncle put a gecko on his head and filmed the kiddo's funny reaction. Of course, the people of the Internet loved it and as a result, his uncle kept posting his young nephew's hilarious reactions to various things.

The memes then spread like wildfire and thus a Vine star was born.

What's your favorite Gavin moment? Sound off in the comments! 

