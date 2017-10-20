Asiah Collins' Friend Blanca Starts Some Drama During a Party: ''A Bitch Will Get Dragged Under This Tent!''

The claws are coming out!

What was supposed to be a fun backyard BBQ, might turn into a grade-A ass whooping for Asiah Collins' friend Blanca. On this week's episode of The Platinum Life, Crystal Smith and Asiah are trying to bury the hatchet, that is if Blanca doesn't get in the way.

"I'm not a person who can just sit back so I feel like I need to go talk to her," Crystal says before pulling Asiah aside for a one on one. While all the girls are glad to put the drama behind them, Blanca is just getting started.