"There's no such thing as truth," she says without a doubt. "I mean, it's bulls--t!"

That she is Margot Robbie, and by the looks of the first teaser trailer, she's brilliant while playing U.S. figure skater Tonya Harding in the upcoming film, I, Tonya, which is set to be released ahead of the Winter Olympics in December.

The flick surrounds Harding's attack on Nancy Kerrigan before the 1994 Winter Olympics—a moment that not only captivated the world, but also ended Harding's career.