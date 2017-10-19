Prince Harry Takes Meghan Markle for Tea at the Palace to Meet Queen Elizabeth II: Report

One step closer to an engagement?
Prince Harry took Meghan Markle to Buckingham Palace to meet Queen Elizabeth II last Thursday, according to the Daily Mail. The site reports that Prince Harry "desperately" wanted his grandmother to meet his girlfriend and that the hour-long tea meeting was "deliberately informal" in case Markle had any nervous butterflies and to make sure the meeting wasn't "widely publicized" in the palace.
The report also details the couple arrived for tea at 5 p.m. in a Ford Galaxy with blacked out windows. Prince Philip is said to not have been at the tea.
Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Of the reported meeting, Kensington Palace tells E! News that they "continue not to comment on these stories."
This report comes just under a month after the 33-year-old royal and his 36-year-old Suits actress girlfriend made their first official joint appearance together at the 2017 Invictus Games. The couple was spotted walking hand in hand at the event in Toronto on Sept. 25 and days later the duo showed PDA during the closing ceremonies.
Shortly after their appearances together at the Invictus Games a source told us that the couple is "as good as engaged."
The insider revealed, "Harry left Toronto yesterday on a high and can't wait to see Meghan next. She has a packed schedule between now and November with Suits, but after that will be an exciting time for them and a new chapter in their relationship."
The source continued, "While Meghan may not be wearing a ring or a formal engagement announced, it's fair to say they're as good as engaged now. They've spoken about their marriage plans openly with each other and friends and family around them are pretty much thinking about wedding attire already!"