Prince Harry Takes Meghan Markle for Tea at the Palace to Meet Queen Elizabeth II: Report

  • By
  • &

by Jess Cohen |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Shia LaBeouf, Mug Shot, Mugshot

Shia LaBeouf Pleads Guilty to Misdemeanor Charge of Public Drunkenness

Ines Rau, First Transgender Playboy

Meet Ines Rau, Playboy's First Transgender Playmate

Gavin, Vine, Kate Thomas

Vine Star Gavin Is Growing Up Before Our Very Eyes

One step closer to an engagement?

Prince Harry took Meghan Markle to Buckingham Palace to meet Queen Elizabeth II last Thursday, according to the Daily Mail. The site reports that Prince Harry "desperately" wanted his grandmother to meet his girlfriend and that the hour-long tea meeting was "deliberately informal" in case Markle had any nervous butterflies and to make sure the meeting wasn't "widely publicized" in the palace.

The report also details the couple arrived for tea at 5 p.m. in a Ford Galaxy with blacked out windows. Prince Philip is said to not have been at the tea.

Read

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle "Are as Good as Engaged"

ESC: Queen Elizabeth II

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Of the reported meeting, Kensington Palace tells E! News that they "continue not to comment on these stories."

This report comes just under a month after the 33-year-old royal and his 36-year-old Suits actress girlfriend made their first official joint appearance together at the 2017 Invictus Games. The couple was spotted walking hand in hand at the event in Toronto on Sept. 25 and days later the duo showed PDA during the closing ceremonies.

Shortly after their appearances together at the Invictus Games a source told us that the couple is "as good as engaged."

The insider revealed, "Harry left Toronto yesterday on a high and can't wait to see Meghan next. She has a packed schedule between now and November with Suits, but after that will be an exciting time for them and a new chapter in their relationship."

The source continued, "While Meghan may not be wearing a ring or a formal engagement announced, it's fair to say they're as good as engaged now. They've spoken about their marriage plans openly with each other and friends and family around them are pretty much thinking about wedding attire already!"

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Prince Harry , Meghan Markle , Queen Elizabeth II , Royals , Apple News , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.